Drive to the West Midlands on the Jorge Mendes Highway.

A draw early in the season with a recently promoted side like Fulham could be enough to send some people into a blind panic, a kind of wild flat rotation and an accompanying loss of perspective, eventually leading to Clockwork Orange base levels. . crime. But the guys from Wolverhampton Wanderers are much more calm than the eccentric Darwin Nunez. A disappointing draw with summer residents? No need to worry, fuss and fight! Let’s just answer by quietly and effectively breaking the club’s transfer record for one of the most talked about young midfielders in Europe! And here it is, the spirit restored with one blow. Everything is calm again, and there is no need to confuse anyone yet.

Sporting’s Matheus Nunez is the latest player to start his career, in more than one way, on the Jorge Mendes Highway, the well-trodden toll road that runs straight from Portugal to the Western Midlands. This particular trip cost the Wolves an initial £38m plus five million of your Continental Euros in possible add-ons should anything happen. The fee exceeds Wolves’ previous biggest outlay of the €35m they paid Porto for Fabio Silva, now on loan at Anderlecht, where he has already scored more goals (five) in six games than he did in Wolves (four) in 63 games. very promising news for Wolves in the long run, and yet they wouldn’t be human if these characteristics didn’t somehow make their teeth itch. It’s normal to be unsure how to handle things like this.

Silva was very young when he joined Molinho – he is only 20 – but you can expect more from the 23-year-old Nunez. He has already helped Sporting to their first Portuguese title in nearly 20 years, with Pep Guardiola calling him “one of the best players in the world today”. With Manchester City sniffing around for the active, happy midfielder as a result, and with Liverpool showing serious interest as well, this is something of a coup for Wolves. The only slight downside for the fans is the almost certain knowledge that the club will only be able to keep Nunes for so long – the words “this is the right next step for me!” give this state of affairs out in the open – but they’ll enjoy it while it lasts, and that doesn’t mean there won’t be more fresh meat on JMH soon.

“It’s been a shitty start, we can’t say enough,” Leipzig sporting director Oliver Mintzlaff isn’t shy after two draws in the first two Bundesliga games.

At least Timo is back, huh? BUT? Oh. Photo: Oliver Hardt/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection/Getty Images

“I always feel sorry for the fans because of abandoned matches, and so I thought of those fans who came to the Grimsby-Carlisle match on Tuesday only to see the match wasted in the 39th minute. In August. Perhaps to make them feel better, does anyone have any good/bad stories of bad trips to matches?” — Clara Sidney.

“Given all the excitement after Sunday’s game at Stamford Bridge, I’m surprised no one has taken us back to 14 June 2006, when Peter Crouch scored England’s first goal against Trinidad and Tobago in the World Cup by pulling Brent Sancho’s hair. Crouch avoided a ban, Sancho said it was all part of the game and England went on to be eliminated in the quarter-finals. And Crouch was playing for Liverpool at the time. Selective memory? — James Hepple.

The other day, another billionaire joined the discussion about the ownership of Manchester United. This time it’s Jim Ratcliffe from Brexit. “If the club is up for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer,” said a spokesman for the founder of Ineos. “If something like this were possible, we would be interested in negotiating for long-term ownership.” In response, the United Supporters Fund stated: “Any potential new owner or investor must be committed to the culture, spirit and best traditions of the club. They must be willing to invest to bring United back to their former glory.”

Two African players from Vyborg are unable to travel to the Tin Pot play-off against West Ham due to English post-Brexit entry rules for non-EU citizens.

Deloitte’s annual report has been released, the latest edition of which says that revenue in the total European football market increased by a whopping 10% to 27.6 billion euros in 2020-2021.

Aldershot Town have apologized to Boreham Wood for fans’ behavior during the 2-1 National League win. “We are forced to hang our heads in shame over an away minority that has embarrassed our club with their thoughtless, destructive behavior,” said chairman Shahid Azim, adding that goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore was verbally abused and Meadow suffered damage. . A park.

Juventus striker Lina Hürtig is now Arsenal striker Lina Hürtig.

If you’re not feeling old, this might well work: Stoke City are one point better in the league after Ian Wright’s grandson D’Margio Wright-Phillips scored in a 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough. On the other hand, it also says that Phil Jagielka scored an own goal, so maybe all is not lost?

Don’t hurt us, we need a minute. And our Twitter account was launched a few years ago. Photo: Tim Williams/Action Plus/Rex/Shutterstock

And it wouldn’t be a daily football message these days without mentioning the signing of Nottingham Forest: they have agreed a club-record £35m deal plus additions for Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White.

The tin pot comes well! Or at least Victor Edwardsen does for Djurgården in their 3-0 play-off win over Apoel.

Kira Walsh, second from left in the back row, to be honest, looks a little less than enthusiastic. Photograph: Tom Flaters/Manchester City/Getty Images

