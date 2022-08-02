New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 2-year-old girl is fighting for her life in the hospital after being caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Tuesday.

Police say the child, who has not been identified, was in a vehicle with three adults when a silver Jeep pulled up and its occupants opened fire. According to WXYZ Detroit, the girl was hit under her arm.

It is unclear whether adults, including the young girl, were the targets of the shooting.

Another 55-year-old man was also shocked when he walked away from working on his vehicle to check the noise.

According to WXYZ, both the girl and the man are in “critical condition.”

The incident comes nearly two weeks after a Michigan man was charged with the brutal murder of another 2-year-old girl.

Aaron Joseph Trout, 31, was arrested on July 22 after dropping off a woman and young girl at a hospital. The girl, who was not his daughter, had suffered fatal injuries days before she was abandoned, police said.

Trout is due back in court on Wednesday.