New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Drew McIntyre will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, hoping to end the “Tribal Chief’s” two-year-plus strong hold on the title.

For McIntyre, it was a homecoming of sorts. He was born in Ayr, Scotland, about 400 miles north of where the premium event takes place. He will have the opportunity to capture the WWE Championship for the third time in his career with the company.

When Fox News Digital asked what it was like to host the event in his backyard, McIntyre responded, “It’s wild.”

McIntyre admitted that Reigns was on an impressive streak, but didn’t necessarily like how he did business in the ring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Having the title for two years is incredible, Roman, who has done some amazing things over the last 10-plus years, main-evented many WrestleManias. And he disappeared for a while during the Pandemic, where I’m at the helm. Being the WWE Champion and this ‘tribal chief’ character again. showed up, it took him to the next level,” McIntyre told Fox News Digital.

WWE will launch NXT Europe in 2023, with NXT UK set to make an impact at the upcoming event

“I don’t like the way he does things these days, and he’s a changed man. But, he’s very successful. He’s a huge star. He’s someone I’ve learned from over the years. And this Saturday, in Clash at the Castle, I’m going to take his head off his body. Kick, those titles will have to be taken because I don’t think he’s represented the titles clearly.”

Getting the chance to beat Reigns is a huge honor. McIntyre said it was his first time holding the title in front of a live crowd. His previous two title reigns were marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s going to be the biggest moment of my career because I never imagined a moment like this in the UK and the journey I’ve been on. And the interesting thing is, I’m a two-time WWE Champion. I won my first title in front of nobody, at the peak of the pandemic, in front of my virtual fans. Won a second title. I’ve never held a title in front of live fans and I’m like, ‘I’ve been champion for 300 days, which is crazy.

“To win a third time, in front of my fans, at a home show, would be a big moment that I’ve been looking for. And him beating Roman in the run would really take Drew McIntyre to the next level.”

But will it be a bigger moment than WrestleMania?

“For me personally, it is,” McIntyre said. “It’s one thing, as I’ve said many times, I couldn’t even dream of this scenario. I dreamed of a UK stadium show, and I would have been happy to be on the show. But what I can do is to be in the main event fighting for the title against a guy I haven’t been able to beat in the many matches we’ve played together. Never expected. And he was in the run of his life.

“The momentum is behind me right now. People are talking crazy about this match all over the world. I couldn’t have imagined this particular situation. So, yeah, it’s a dream come true for me.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The clash at Fort takes place on Saturday and can be seen on the Pheasant starting at noon ET. It was the first stadium show in the United Kingdom since the 1992 SummerSlam and the first pay-per-view in the US since the 2003 Uprising.