Drew Jones’ career didn’t get off to a great start.

The second overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Jones injured his shoulder during his first batting practice session with the Arizona Diamondbacks last week.

The son of 10-time Gold Glove Award winner Andrew Jones was sent for an MRI with a tweak in his left shoulder. He will undergo arthroscopic posterior labral repair on Wednesday Arizona Republic.

The same surgery that Diamondbacks 2021 first-round pick Jordan Lawler underwent earlier this year.

The surgery will sideline Jones for eight to nine months, which could sideline him for at least some of the 2023 season.

Jones just received a $9 million signing bonus and is widely considered one of the top prospects in the draft, with many experts saying he is the best player available.

Jackson Holiday, son of 17-year MLB veteran Matt, was the first pick for the Baltimore Orioles.