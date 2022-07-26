Drew Brees still exploring options for future as NFL broadcaster, believes ‘very best’

In retirement, Drew Brees finds joy in a fall weekend with family — something he hasn’t been able to experience in two decades as an NFL quarterback. Attending a Purdue Boilermakers game on Saturday or a New Orleans Saints game on Sunday with his four children and wife Brittany is a revelation.

A desire for more family time fueled his departure from NBC — which signed him to a multi-year deal before the future Hall of Famer retired — after a year as a studio analyst on the network’s Sunday Night Football broadcasts and as a color commentator for Notre Dame. Dam.

Breeze Announced in May He then plans his next move The New York Post reported He will not return.

“I love broadcasting NFL games,” Brees told USA TODAY Sports last Friday. “I think I can be very good if I choose to go in that direction.”

Brees spoke with USA TODAY Sports via a Great Clips back-to-school campaignIt stars the former signal-caller breaking down the “dad film” and sons Baylen, 13, Bowen, 11, and Callen, 9.

“Broadcasting NFL games takes place on a fall weekend, the same time you want to spend with your family,” Brees said. “That balance has to be found.”

Brees may have found that balance at Amazon. Prime Video is ramping up its programming around Thursday Night Football Front Office Sports reported Two weeks ago Brees could be a key part of the “quarterbacks only” megacast.

Working Thursdays allows Brees to spend more time with his family while still connected to the game, but Brees would not comment on his immediate broadcast plans to USA TODAY Sports.

“Broadcasting, that kind of stuff, those opportunities are there as well,” Brees said. “I think it’s a great way to be engaged in the game, to be active in the game, to be engaged, because it’s dynamic. But yeah, look, it’s all in the game.

“Look, I love football. I’m a football fan, so I love talking about it and playing it.”

Brees, one of the most accomplished passers ever, retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and completions (Tom Brady passed him in 2021). He was a two-time Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year and the MVP of Super Bowl XLIV.

“If you want to be great at something, you have to work at it,” Brees said. “In the booth, there’s technique, there’s fundamentals that go along with it that take time to learn, kind of train. Like a quarterback. It doesn’t happen overnight.”

Follow Chris Bumbaka on Twitter @BOOMbaca.