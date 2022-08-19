‘Dream come true’ for Indigenous artist as Winnipeg drapery commissions Indigenous designs

The shelves of the Winnipeg store are filled with colorful fabric patterns that combine culture with creativity.

Marshall Fabrics commissions Indigenous artists to create designs for its stores. A new drawing by another artist will be released every six months in a limited edition.

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Manitoba-based artist Carrie Okemaw, the first artist to have her creation printed on 500-meter rolls of cotton.

“I have to see it to believe it because I’m still in shock,” said the self-taught designer, who has ties to both the Manto Sipi Cree Nation and the Ojibway First Nations community of the Berens River in the east. countries. Manitoba.

On Wednesday, a fabric store in Winnipeg unveiled a new line of fabrics. King Edward Street store manager Beth Syrnick says she has already received orders from buyers in British Columbia, Nova Scotia and the US.

Beth Syrnick, manager of Marshall Fabrics on King Edward Street in Winnipeg, holds a fabric designed by Okemo. She wanted the indigenous artist to be featured in the patterns the shop sells. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

“Everyone really likes him. It’s bright, colorful, joyful, and has strawberries on it, which is very important in indigenous culture,” she said.

According to Syrnik, the store has been searching for years for an indigenous artist to team up with.

“In our store, we sell a lot of Indigenous art prints, but many of the companies that make Indigenous art prints don’t use Indigenous artists,” she said.

“I thought it was important that they have a representation in the fabrics we sell.”

Be part of the process

Okemaw, meanwhile, said she was trying to find a company that could print her designs.

“We were sort of looking for each other at the same time,” said Okemaw, who now lives in Edmonton.

The 39-year-old woman has been beading and sewing powwow regalia for over 20 years, but has never been able to find what she was looking for in stores.

“I saw very few fabrics that were part of who I was,” said Okemaw, who admits to being very picky about the fabrics she chooses for her regalia.

“The colors, the shapes, right down to how big the flowers were – so one day I just thought about making my own fabric.”

The Okemaw design comes in six different colors, each limited to a 500m roll of fabric. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Okemo says she is proud to be the first female artist to be featured in new commissions from Marshall Fabrics. Her work, she says, is a unique mix of Cree and Ojibwe cultures, but also very personal and inspired by the women in her family.

“I really enjoy practicing what my late grandmother and my late aunt taught me,” Okemaw said.

“I am so proud to be able to continue what… [they] showed me at a young age.”

“It’s inspiring,” says the buyer.

Tasha Adams of Migisi Sahgaigan (also known as Eagle Lake) in northwestern Ontario was in Winnipeg Thursday to view the new fabric collection.

“I thought I’d better come here and check before it’s all over.”

Tasha Adams (left) was at Marshall Fabrics on Thursday to buy some fabric to make the woodland dancer’s regalia for her son Carter Perrault. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Adams bought some of Okemaw’s fabric to make the forest dancer’s regalia for her son.

“I love the old school original Cree and Ojibway prints, I love the strawberries on them. I love the whole mix of colors in it. It reminds me a lot of our culture,” Adams said.

“Ten years ago, when I made regalia with my mother, this was not the case in any store.”

Adams said she takes pride in having the designs prominently displayed at the front of the store.

“This is reassuring. It’s inspiring.”

Syrnick says most of the store’s customers are indigenous, and she’s happy to offer authentic products to manufacturers like Adams.

Limited edition prints

According to Syrnick, the Okemaw design will come in six different colors, and only 500 meters of each color will be printed to keep the patterns unique and special.

It would also mean that “people who make something will always be working with something new, so they won’t be working with the same fabric over and over again,” she said.

Patterns will also be available at Marshall Fabrics in Edmonton and Lethbridge, Alta.

Okemaw designed these regalia for his daughter. The artist has been beading and sewing for over 20 years and has always wanted to print her own drawings. (Presented by Carrie Okemo)

The store is still looking for new artists to work with and hopes to release the next release sometime later this year.

Okemaw wants other artists to know that you don’t have to be a professional to take the step towards digital design.

“You just have to have a creative spirit, a creative soul, and a willingness to take risks.”