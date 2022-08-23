off
Motorist rescued from New Mexico flood waters

A motorist was trapped on top of his vehicle in New Mexico floods before being rescued by firefighters. (Justin Powell / Weather Trekker / TMX)

Dramatic photos and video have emerged of a New Mexico driver being rescued from the roof of his partially submerged vehicle after being swept away by floodwaters.

According to Dexter Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Justin Powell, the incident happened early Saturday after attempting to cross the Felix River between the towns of Dexter and Hagerman outside of Roswell.

Powell said in a Facebook post that the driver, whose vehicle was “still floating in the current,” was “overtaken at high speed by the swift water.”

A first responder is seen helping put on a harness after getting caught in floodwaters while trying to cross the Felix River in New Mexico on Saturday, August 20.

(Justin Powell/Weather Trekker/TMX)

“The first responders had initially investigated [a] No one was found and no vehicle at the crossing, and immediately spread out to all other crossings to try and locate the victim,” Powell wrote. “Once the vehicle and driver were approximately 1/4-1/2 mile down, Dexter Fire and Police located any injuries and other The driver was quickly assessed for victims.”

The driver got stuck after trying to cross the Felix River outside of Roswell.

(Justin Powell/Weather Trekker/TMX)

Video of the rescue shows a first responder attached to a rope and helping a man put a harness on his body.

Photos later show the man wading out of the area in waist-deep water, before finally reaching shore.

The driver is seen going ashore.

(Justin Powell/Weather Trekker/TMX)

“It was a great collaboration of multiple agencies and thankfully no one was injured during this rescue,” Powell said. “The victim was evaluated by EMS but refused any transport or treatment.”

“This morning’s incident should be a big reality check for anyone trying to cross when the low water crossing is underway. It doesn’t take much water flow to push you off the road and carry you away,” Powell added. “This incident could have been much worse and we thank God it didn’t happen. Nobody wants a rescue to turn into a recovery.”