New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Dramatic photos and video have emerged of a New Mexico driver being rescued from the roof of his partially submerged vehicle after being swept away by floodwaters.

According to Dexter Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Justin Powell, the incident happened early Saturday after attempting to cross the Felix River between the towns of Dexter and Hagerman outside of Roswell.

Powell said in a Facebook post that the driver, whose vehicle was “still floating in the current,” was “overtaken at high speed by the swift water.”

Dallas Flood: Disaster Declared After Rain Event; At least 1 person injured

“The first responders had initially investigated [a] No one was found and no vehicle at the crossing, and immediately spread out to all other crossings to try and locate the victim,” Powell wrote. “Once the vehicle and driver were approximately 1/4-1/2 mile down, Dexter Fire and Police located any injuries and other The driver was quickly assessed for victims.”

Wet weather extends from Texas to the Mississippi Valley

Video of the rescue shows a first responder attached to a rope and helping a man put a harness on his body.

Photos later show the man wading out of the area in waist-deep water, before finally reaching shore.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It was a great collaboration of multiple agencies and thankfully no one was injured during this rescue,” Powell said. “The victim was evaluated by EMS but refused any transport or treatment.”

“This morning’s incident should be a big reality check for anyone trying to cross when the low water crossing is underway. It doesn’t take much water flow to push you off the road and carry you away,” Powell added. “This incident could have been much worse and we thank God it didn’t happen. Nobody wants a rescue to turn into a recovery.”