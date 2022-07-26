Drake’s All Canadian North Stars concert honoring hip-hop royalty

type here...
Drake is making room for Canadian hip hop royalty at this year’s OVO Fest, giving them the opportunity to shine their own night.

The Toronto rapper has announced the line-up for what he calls the All Canadian North Stars concert, Thursday’s show that kicks off his annual long weekend musical extravaganza.

The concert will feature a dozen Canadian hip-hop and rap artists who he says “paved the way” for those who came later, including Choclair, Jully Black, Kardinal Offishall, Keshia Chanté and Maestro Fresh Wes.

Other members include Glenn Lewis, Sean Desman, Frank-N-Dank, Saukrates, Vancouver rappers Rascalz and R&B group In Essence.

The concert will take place at History, a venue Drake sponsored opened last November, with tickets going on sale Tuesday.

Thursday’s performance opens what Drake calls the October World Weekend: Road to OVO Fest Tour, which will move to the Budweiser stage in Toronto on Friday for a concert featuring Chris Brown and Lil Baby.

On Monday, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj will host a Young Money reunion at the Budweiser Stage.

Drake has previously stated that he plans to head to OVO Fest for his 10th anniversary in 2023 with concerts “all over the world.”

