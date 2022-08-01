type here...
Drake postpones Young Money Reunion show in Toronto due to positive COVID-19 test

Drake’s Young Money Reunion show at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Monday night was postponed due to the rapper’s COVID-19.

In an Instagram story posted this morning, Drake revealed that he had tested positive for the virus and said he regretted the delay.

“I am truly devastated to say that I have tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the earliest possible date,” he wrote.

“I will keep the city informed and provide a new date whenever it is locked down.”

The show was supposed to feature Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj performing with Drake.

The concert was to mark the end of the three-day October World Weekend event in Toronto as part of the return of OVO Fest.

