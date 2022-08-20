Dragon Ball’s voice actor loses his appeal due to a sexual harassment libel suit.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Rich Fury/Getty Images for Funimation

Voice actor Vic Mignogna lost his appeal in a libel suit he filed that brought attention to sexual harassment in the Japanese animation industry.

Mignogna has been a famous English voice in anime for over two decades, having starred in popular series including Fullmetal Alchemist and Dragon Ball. In 2019, his work was halted after a series of sexual harassment allegations against him surfaced online.

That same year, Mignogna sued his former employer, two women who accused him of inappropriate behavior, and the partner of one of the women. His complaints, including defamation and wrongful interference, were later dismissed by a Texas judge.

Mignogna appealed the decision. But on Thursday, the Fort Worth 2nd Court of Appeals upheld the decision and ordered Mignogna to pay at least $250,000 in attorneys’ fees to four defendants – Funimation, Jamie Marchi, Monica Rial and Ron Toya. (This figure may be higher because the amount owed to Rial and Toya is overridden by the courts.)

On Thursday night, Rial, a voice actress who was one of two women Mignogna sued, tweeted, “#Itsover.”

“I would like to thank you all for your love and support. I’ve been part of the anime community for 23 years now and I love it. For moving forward, healing and celebrating anime!” she is added.

Mignogna’s attorney Ty Beard did not respond to NPR’s request for comment.

What happened

In January 2019, allegations of sexual harassment against Mignogna came to a head following the premiere of his film. Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

The voice actor quickly denied any allegations of sexual harassment or sexual harassment. “My heart goes out to anyone who suffers this kind of violation, so they are accused of harming others in this way… I have no words,” he wrote in his post. Twitter.

But by next month, the production company Rooster Teeth, cut ties with Mignon and excluded him from the cast RWBY, web show in anime style. Funimation, an entertainment company, also held internal investigation and fired Mignogna by early February 2019. Several anime conventions have also canceled Mignogna’s appearance.

Around the same time Trade marks as well as Rial, famous voice actors, spoke separately about the disturbing experience with Mignogna. Both of them said they felt compelled to speak up after learning they weren’t the only ones.

“My experience is insignificant compared to many others, however, realizing that this is not an isolated case, I felt the need to share,” Marchi. wrote on Twitter in February 2019.

After a three-year legal battle, Mignogna slowly returned to the industry. Last year, he and Anime Matsuri, a convention held in Houston, teamed up to open dubbing studio. The announcement garnered some backlash, but the voice actor still has a staunch following.