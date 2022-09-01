New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Safier criticized the CDC, the Biden administration and teachers’ unions for pushing lockdowns and virtual learning on kids after a new report showed poor test scores in reading and math. “Outnumbered” On Thursday, Dr. Safier warned that children will face the consequences of the pandemic response and that it may take years to fully recover.

Check out the chart: Math and reading scores drop sharply during Covid

Nicole Sapphire: The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, everybody’s talking about this thing where scores of, oh, my gosh, kids are okay. We know. Since the late summer of 2020, Fair Health has come out with data showing that large percentages of children are going to the emergency department for mental health issues, suicide attempts, and overdoses. We knew from the beginning that they were not good Lockdowns and virtual learning. But what happened? You have teachers’ unions, which have doubled down, continuing to keep them out of school. You have very brave teachers who say that virtual learning is not working for children, especially those with learning difficulties. And yet, even as we enter early 2022, you still have some schools with kids virtual learning, despite all the data showing it’s not working. But you teachers unions are still pushing for it. You have one Biden administration And the CDC supporting their right to shut them down. And now here we go. And we will see the consequences later. You have fourth graders who are not doing well in reading and math. These are the basis of their development. They were in second and third grades during the pandemic. Only then will you get the basics of your education. We have done a huge disservice to this entire population and it will take years to recover.

