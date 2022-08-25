New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz revealed the far-left criminal views of his Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, on “The Ingram Angle” Wednesday.

Dr. Oz: John Fetterman argues that we should leave a third All prisoners in Pennsylvania. He has bragged about all the murderers he has pardoned. Yet Philadelphia has the highest homicide rate ever, and has risen 60% since he took office.

Besides, he wants to legalize all drugs and create these heroin injection sites. We have the country’s largest open-air drug market in Kensington, Philadelphia. And then he doesn’t understand that he wants sanctuary cities with open borders and brings fentanyl into our communities. And Pennsylvania has been hit hard. Top five in the nation in fentanyl deaths. That’s why when the Fraternal Order of Police endorsed me, it was unanimous. It was so Angry at Fetterman.

Check out the full interview below: