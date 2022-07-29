New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dr. Marty Macari, a professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, said Friday that “there really is no safe drug,” following a report that warned of fentanyl-laced drugs at Chicago’s Lollapalooza.

“It’s very difficult to get the right dose of fentanyl for recreational use. So it’s very easy, the more potent the overdose. And fentanyl used to be in heroin, cocaine and opioid pills used for drug use,” Macari told “The Faulkner Focus.”

“Now it’s in virtually all drugs. It’s in marijuana. So when people think marijuana is safe, it’s probably mixed with fentanyl. It’s in methamphetamine.”

Macari responded to Chicago Public Health officials advising Lollapalooza goers Test their medication Make sure they are free of fentanyl before participating.

Chicago Lollapalooza-goers warned to be wary of fentanyl: ‘Test your meds’

The Chicago Department of Public Health The warning was issued a day before the start of the four-day music festival in Grant Park.

“ATTN Chicago & Lolla fans,” reads a tweet from CDPH. “Fentanyl is a strong opioid that can easily cause an overdose. Test your medication before you use it, carry Narcan and don’t use it alone. Call 911 if you suspect someone is overdosing.”

Fentanyl was found in CDPH Cocaine, MDMA and other drugs – Not just heroin. Narcan and fentanyl test strips can be picked up at Chicago public libraries in “easily accessible Narcan dispenser kits,” the department said.

Narcan, also known as naloxone, is a drug used to reverse the symptoms of an overdose and save lives.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid behind a huge increase in overdose deaths across the US in recent years. A dose of just 2 mg is enough to kill a user with zero tolerance, while 60 mg of heroin is considered a lethal dose.

Click here for the Fox News app

Macari said parents need to understand that avoiding fentanyl means keeping children off the drug altogether.

“It’s at a local level. More kids have died from drug use than have died from Covid in the last two years,” he said, adding, “There’s no safe drug now with fentanyl.”

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.