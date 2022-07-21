New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dr. Bob Lahita, author of “Immunity Strong,” shares insights on President Biden testing positive for Covid and “Long Covid” on “Your World with Neil Cavuto.”

Biden shares video after positive Covid test: ‘I’m doing fine’

DR. Bob Lahita: Well, it can be anywhere from a month to six months to a year, Neil. In fact, The COVID virus. Yes, the coronavirus picks up nerve tissue. It really likes to live in the brain a thousand times more than the rest of the body. This is why people lose their sense of smell and taste.

That’s a sign Virus affected nervous system So it’s no wonder that more than 20% of people have so-called “brain fog.”

The White House doesn’t know where Biden caught Covid-19, saying it doesn’t matter

And we see it all the time in our clinics. Young people in their 20s and 30s are saying they can’t balance a checkbook, don’t know where they’re going, lack direction, and more.

Download the Fox News app here

So it is possible. And it is possible The president may experience some of this.

Watch the full interview here: