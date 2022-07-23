New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, provided an update on President Biden’s recovery from the COVID-19 infection on “Cavuto Live” on Saturday.

“I will speak [White House Physician] Dr. Kevin O’Connor twice a day. I spoke with him last night at ten o’clock and we carefully resolved the case,” Fauci told Fox News host Neil Cavuto. “And as he says, the president is doing very well. He just keeps improving.”

President Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms, continues to fulfill his duties, according to the White House. Fauci responded by asking if it was too soon for the president to return to the work routine.

“He’s fine because he’s on duty,” Fauci said. “He’s been following the course of someone who’s very healthy, done the right thing, vaccinated, boosted twice, done the right thing, taken paxlovid and is doing well. So I don’t think there’s anything wrong with what he’s doing. Trying to get the job done from a virtual standpoint.”

Team Biden finds ‘easy’ way to pivot from ‘cardboard cutout president’ before 2024: Bachmann

As 20% of American adults remain unvaccinated, Fauci points out a “misunderstanding” about the “strong benefit” of vaccinations.

“Well, Fauci or the president or Neil Cavuto got vaccinated and boosted and they still got the disease. So why should I vaccinate?’ “This is really a very, very profound misinterpretation of the fact that the real purpose of vaccination is to prevent you from getting seriously ill,” said the NIAID director.

Because of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases due to the BA.5 variant, New Jersey has recommended face masks in all 18 counties — and states like New York are considering doing the same — Fauci called wearing masks a “very good idea.” surge

“I know there’s this kind of pushback when you talk about a mandate,” Fauci admitted, “but put the mandate aside and look at what’s a good, common-sense recommendation to protect yourself from getting an infection or getting an infection.”

Get the Fox News app by clicking here

And as Americans across the country face scorching temperatures and heat advisories, Fauci also noted how a heat wave could complicate spiking COVID-19 cases.

“Anything that gets you into a closed, indoor space with air conditioning, or what have you, that leads to better ventilation flow,” explains Fauci. “And again, when that happens, it’s always a risk for transmission and acquisition of respiratory illness.”