Former White House Covid Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birks said Friday on “Your World” that Covid-19 vaccines “do not protect against infection.”

President Biden tests positive for Covid-19

DR. BIRX: I know these vaccines do not protect against infection. And I think we overplayed it Vaccinations, and people were concerned that it was not protecting against serious illness and hospitalization. That’s for sure. But let’s be very clear: 50% of those who died from the omicron surge were adults, vaccinated. That’s why I say even if you’re vaccinated and bred, if you’re not currently vaccinated, testing and paxlovid is key. It is effective. It is a great antiviral. And really, if you’re over 70, that’s what saves your life right now, if you look at hospitalizations, hospitalizations are steadily increasing with new admissions, especially for people over 70. So if you live in the south – I know people are talking about the fall – I’m worried about the south.

