Former White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birks praised the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for admitting mistakes about how the agency responded to COVID-19.

“Many directors have tried to adjust [it]And tweaking the agency at this point is not going to be successful,” Birks said during an appearance on “Face the Nation” Sunday. “This is the inflection point.”

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky last week ordered a “reset” of the agency, which will focus on rapidly disseminating information and responding to new health threats. Some of the moves include internal staff changes and steps to streamline the data release process.

Birks has previously cited partnerships between private and federal agencies as the best way to achieve these same goals — and she reiterated Sunday that the private sector is “ready to help us.”

“All of our data that I use to warn Americans about the risk of serious disease, hospitalization and death comes from our European colleagues,” Birks notes. “That should be an indictment of our system.”

“Second, reporting from hospitals has been unusually slow through the system that CDC created, and I know this has created controversy, but for three months, I’ve asked CDC to fix its system and develop partnerships with clinics and hospitals and laboratories, and they won’t,” she continued. “That’s why I asked all hospitals to start reporting and they did.”

Birks notes that the data used to make decisions on COVID-19 policy is based on flawed information, using “convenient data” without looking at Americans’ entire bodies: In most cases, people are still shedding the virus after the recommended five days. Isolation before returning to work.

However, she rejected the suggestion that the White House and the CDC issued the guidelines simply to deal with the labor shortage. She emphasized guidance aimed at ensuring that Americans could “survive and then thrive.”

“The way you rebuild public trust is through transparency, and I think that’s in the report: better data, better accountability, better transparency,” she said.

CDC may need to rely on those tools more quickly as monkeypox spreads across the country. Birks raised some parallels between the response to monkeypox and the response to COVID-19, including “not enough early testing” and vaccinations not being offered early.

“So, five months went by like what happened with Covid: the lack of preparation, the lack of engagement, the lack of use of the tools we had in real time to prevent these 14,000 — and it’s probably more than 20,000 now,” Birks said.

