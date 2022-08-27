New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Trump’s former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson explained what makes President Biden’s student loan loan handouts unfair on “The Ingraham Angle” Friday.

Dr. Ben Carson: This should be a country where we have freedom and justice for all and yet now we have this plan. Debt cancellationThere’s more than $500 billion, loan forbearance, another $16 billion, income-based repayment plans, another $70 billion.

White House is silent on whether tax hikes are necessary for $300 billion in student loan handouts

The amount just keeps going up and assuming everything is stable. It’s really a bailout for people who don’t need a bailout who are already on the path to financial success. And you’re asking the people who can least afford it—the middle class and the poor—to pay for it. How in the world is that fair? And that’s the mentality that says, “We don’t care southern border It’s open and all these people are overflowing.”

Click here to download the Fox News app

Check out the full interview below: