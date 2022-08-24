New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Biden’s medical adviser and the highest-paid bureaucrat on the federal government payroll, announced Monday that he will step down in December after 50 years of bleeding American taxpayers.

Dr. Fauci is the face of public health abuse. Now, he wants to wash his hands and retire and get a $350,000 a year pension courtesy of the American taxpayer. Congressional Republicans shouldn’t let him.

From his days of mishandling the AIDS crisis to promoting lockdowns and spreading vaccine misinformation, Fauci’s public health failures have directly led to countless additional deaths, drug overdoses, business closings, and severe damage to American’s mental and overall health. Even more remarkable, he never apologised. In fact, he would do it again and again if he could.

DR. Anthony Fauci will retire in December

Fauci said last month that if given the chance, he would recommend “very, very strict restrictions” to try and stop COVID. Not only is this a stunning affirmation of his contempt for American civil liberties, it’s an attempt to pour cold water on any future congressional investigations into his policies.

Dr. Fauci wants to stop Americans and Congress from pursuing fundamental questions—do the health costs of lockdowns outweigh its benefits? Did Dr. Fauci bother with the cost benefit analysis before approving the lockdowns? Have lockdowns hindered children’s development, learning or mental health? Did anyone at NIH bother to analyze those effects before recommending school closings?

Dr. Fauci wants to wash his hands and enjoy a cushy retirement and a $350,000-a-year pension courtesy of the American taxpayer. Congressional Republicans shouldn’t let him.

In fact, to avoid answering precisely those kinds of questions, Dr. Fauci scheduled his resignation for December 2022, days before Republicans took back the House and seized oversight powers. Dr. Fauci has already faced contempt charges for repeatedly lying to Congress about his role in funding the function research. He doesn’t want to run that risk again.

Fauci leaving government won’t stop Republicans from holding him ‘accountable,’ lawmakers say

Dr. Fauci’s resignation is nothing more than an attempt to erase the work he has done and fade from public life so that Congress and the American people will eventually forget the terrible costs of the COVID lockdowns.

Republicans won’t let that happen.

We need to make sure Dr. Fauci answers to Congress, along with other public health bureaucrats like former NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins, who along with Fauci muffled fellow scientists who warned against lockdowns in 2020. Repeat Dr. Fauci’s mistakes if we forget them.

Click here to get Opinion Newspaper

Republicans should pair public hearings with agency-wide legislative reforms. As chairman of the Republican Study Committee, I elaborated plan To not politicize our public health institutions. A key element of this plan was to refocus the Center for Disease Control (CDC) on its primary mission as a public health emergency response agency rather than as a tool for advancing a left-wing social agenda. For example, the Biden administration has sought $100 million for the CDC to research “climate change activities” and $12.5 million for “gun research.”

As Fox News contributor Dr. Marty Macari, a medical doctor and researcher at Johns Hopkins, noted, the NIH has funded “257 grants on social disparities” related to COVID-19, “but only four” on the coronavirus outbreak.

Another key element of my plan is to increase the transparency of NIH’s grant programs to ensure that such funding is not just about sound science, but about leftist social engineering.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fauci’s failed role in overseeing the COVID pandemic must be investigated if the federal government’s national public health apparatus is to restore public trust.

If there are no consequences for public health officials like him who have misled the country, Congress will pave the way for the same mistakes again.

Click here to read more from the spokesperson. Jim Banks