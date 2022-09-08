New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley has come to the defense of his circuit and players following a players meeting at Wentworth this week. LIV golfers compete BMW has reportedly questioned the European Tour’s status at the PGA Championship.

Pelley spoke to reporters about Tuesday’s meeting but declined to get into specifics on what was discussed, adding only that reports about the “poor state of the traditional golfing world” are “not true.”

“There are a couple Questions from LIV players I think we answered, and the meeting was over in no time,” explained Pelley.

“As I told our partners and sponsors on the Zoom call last week, it’s easy to get dragged by the LIV propaganda machine with negative news stories and misinformation about the poor state of the traditional golf world, including our tour. It’s just not right.

Pelley appears to be addressing issues raised by 12-time European Tour winner Ian Poulter.

According to Golf Digest, Poulter was asked about three things, including allegations that the DP World Tour was just one. “Feeder Tour” for the PGA Tour.

“I was surprised at how little the LIV guys offered,” an anonymous player present told the outlet. “I thought they were going to come in all guns blazing.”

But Pelley denied this claim in his press conference.

“Some of these players have said we’re a feeder tour and even made a suggestion that we’re going to be the fifth tour in the world,” Pelley said, via the Golf Channel.

“Let me ask you: A tournament on the feeder tour this week? A tournament with a worldwide audience in 150 countries, sold-out television coverage, a tournament with five of the world’s top 15 players recognized by 150 media?”

LIV golfers who are members of the European Tour are allowed to play at Wentworth, but their suspension for playing in the inaugural event of the split series is under appeal. Their Ryder Cup status is also subject to legal appeals.

17 golfers from the Saudi-backed circuit will compete in this week’s tournament, which begins on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.