Dozens of great white shark sightings have been reported off the coast of Massachusetts’ Cape Cod this week.

In the past two days alone, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s (AWSC) SharkTVity app has tracked 17 sightings.

There are four known identities of sharks: Ruby, Ken and Commodore.

According to The Nantucket Current, A hammerhead shark was also spotted in nearby water.

Frequent shark sightings along the East Coast this summer Beaches were forced to close .

Along the coast of Long Island, New York, frequent shark bites have prompted authorities to take action.

New York Gov. Cathy Hochul has ordered state agencies to increase aerial and ground surveillance for sharks.

The Florida Museum of Natural History and the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF) reported that prior to this year, only 12 unprovoked bites had been recorded in New York history, none of which were fatal.

Fire Island, New York has a nursery for sand tiger sharks.

Conservation efforts have led to a rebound in shark populations, as well as an increase in seal populations in New England waters.

Scientists also attribute the resurgence of bunker fish to warming ocean temperatures and the increase in sightings.

The risk of shark attack is very low.