Actress, producer and director Drew Barrymore started her acting career at a young age. Her first big film came in 1982 where she made the character Gertie adorable in "ET the Extra-Terrestrial". Barrymore is known for starring in and producing films including "Charlie's Angels" and "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" opposite Lucy Liu and best friend Cameron Diaz. Barrymore starred opposite comedian, actor and producer Adam Sandler in "Blended," "The Wedding Singer," and "50 First Dates." In 1996, Barrymore starred in the horror mystery film "Scream" alongside Rose McGowan, David Arquette and "Friends" actress Courteney Cox. She starred opposite Brittany Murphy in "Riding in Cars with Boys" and Robert De Niro in "Everybody's Fine." Drew Barrymore with her mother Zaid Barrymore in 1982. Drew says she has reconnected with her mother since she freed herself when she was 14. Drew Barrymore's father, John Drew Barrymore, is also an actor. He died of cancer in 2004. Drew Barrymore was married to actor Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016. They have two daughters, Frankie and Olive. Drew Barrymore with daughters Olive Barrymore Kopelman and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman at the 2014 Baby2Baby Holiday Party. Drew Barrymore and daughter, Frankie Kopelman, photographed at The Society of MSK's 2017 Bunny Hop in New York City. Drew Barrymore hosts her own Emmy-award-winning self-titled talk show on CBS. "The Drew Barrymore Show" premiered in 2020.