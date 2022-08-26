NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

  • Image 1 of 10

    Actress, producer and director Drew Barrymore started her acting career at a young age. Her first big film came in 1982 where she made the character Gertie adorable in “ET the Extra-Terrestrial”. (Barry King/WireImage)

  • Young Drew Barrymore
    Image 2 of 10

    Barrymore is known for starring in and producing films including “Charlie’s Angels” and “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” opposite Lucy Liu and best friend Cameron Diaz. (Peter Carrett Archive/Getty Images)

  • Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler
    Image 3 of 10

    Barrymore starred opposite comedian, actor and producer Adam Sandler in “Blended,” “The Wedding Singer,” and “50 First Dates.” (Vince Buskey/Getty Images)

  • Drew Barrymore in 1997
    Image 4 of 10

    In 1996, Barrymore starred in the horror mystery film “Scream” alongside Rose McGowan, David Arquette and “Friends” actress Courteney Cox. She starred opposite Brittany Murphy in “Riding in Cars with Boys” and Robert De Niro in “Everybody’s Fine.” (PA Images/PA Images via David Cheskin – Getty Images)

  • Young Drew Barrymore and her mother Zaid Barrymore in 1982
    Image 5 of 10

    Drew Barrymore with her mother Zaid Barrymore in 1982. Drew says she has reconnected with her mother since she freed herself when she was 14. (Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images)

  • Young Drew Barrymore and her father, John Drew Barrymore, in 1983
    Image 6 of 10

    Drew Barrymore’s father, John Drew Barrymore, is also an actor. He died of cancer in 2004. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

  • Actress Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband
    Image 7 of 10

    Drew Barrymore was married to actor Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016. They have two daughters, Frankie and Olive. (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

  • Drew Barrymore with her daughters
    Image 8 of 10

    Drew Barrymore with daughters Olive Barrymore Kopelman and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman at the 2014 Baby2Baby Holiday Party. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

  • Drew Barrymore with daughter Frankie Barrymore Kopelman in 2017
    Image 9 of 10

    Drew Barrymore and daughter, Frankie Kopelman, photographed at The Society of MSK’s 2017 Bunny Hop in New York City. (Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

  • Drew Barrymore at the Daytime Emmy Awards
    Image 10 of 10

    Drew Barrymore hosts her own Emmy-award-winning self-titled talk show on CBS. “The Drew Barrymore Show” premiered in 2020. ()