Author and Fox News contributor Douglas Murray said former VP Al Gore upped the ante on leftist rhetoric when he compared climate “deniers” to Uvalde, the Texas police officer who failed to stop the shooter.

Douglas Murray: Climate deniers, everyone knows that the phrase itself equates all who question what Al Gore says with Holocaust deniers. It is a deliberate choice. Climate deniers are invoking the idea of ​​Holocaust deniers. On top of that insult, and even if you don’t agree With all the things Al Gore says You too are like the vagrant police who don’t take action. It is like a rhetorical turnover. Just when you think it can’t get any higher, this rhetoric, they just try to take it to the next level of insults, not just the naysayers, but any of their critics.

