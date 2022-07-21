type here...
CANADA Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary attorney, has...
CANADA

Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary attorney, has died at the age of 83.

By printveela editor

-

39
0
- Advertisment -


Doug Mitchell was known for his contributions to both the sports and business communities. (Order of Excellence of Alberta)

Calgary lawyer, activist and former CFL Commissioner Doug Mitchell died Wednesday at the age of 83.

He leaves his wife, former Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Lois Mitchell.

His family said in an email released Thursday that Mitchell died suddenly and peacefully at home.

“We all know Doug was an inspiration to all who knew him and we will continue to share his legacy every day,” his family said in an email.

“Doug lived an incredibly happy, successful and fulfilling life at 83. Doug made an impression on all of us, and we find comfort in the fact that his life was full of joy. We know that he would like us all to live with strength, purpose and laughter.”

Among his many honors, he was awarded the Order of Canada in 2004, inducted with the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2007, and most recently inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in June.

Not all.

Previous articleWhat to watch as the January 6 panel returns to prime time
Next articleThe Cardinals will help pay for funeral services for fan merchandise to cover JJ Watt’s expenses

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Pope to offer long-awaited apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples

OTTAWA — Pope Francis travels to Canada this week to apologize to Indigenous communities for the role of...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian Soldier Amputees Reach Minnesota for Free Prosthetics

off Video 'There is no safe place' for our people in Ukraine:...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

RuPaul joked about Biden getting corona, saying he’s ‘feeling pretty good at 300’.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kid Rock fans trash a North Dakota stage after concert canceled due to weather conditions

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Chicago police said multiple shots were fired at a church funeral

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

The left doesn’t think the First Amendment applies to the right: Rep. Jim Jordan

off Video The Left has a different take on violence: Jim Jordan...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News