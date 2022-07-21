Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary attorney, has died at the age of 83.

Calgary lawyer, activist and former CFL Commissioner Doug Mitchell died Wednesday at the age of 83.

He leaves his wife, former Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Lois Mitchell.

His family said in an email released Thursday that Mitchell died suddenly and peacefully at home.

“We all know Doug was an inspiration to all who knew him and we will continue to share his legacy every day,” his family said in an email.

“Doug lived an incredibly happy, successful and fulfilling life at 83. Doug made an impression on all of us, and we find comfort in the fact that his life was full of joy. We know that he would like us all to live with strength, purpose and laughter.”

Among his many honors, he was awarded the Order of Canada in 2004, inducted with the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2007, and most recently inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in June.

