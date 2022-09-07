Doug Gottlieb retracts Freddie Freeman report in wake of lawsuit, says he ‘made a mistake’

Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb has retracted his incendiary report about Freddie Freeman’s departure from the Atlanta Braves that caused an uproar and prompted a lawsuit earlier this summer.

Gottlieb reported on June 29 that Freeman’s former agent, Casey Close, had not informed the first baseman of the contract offer he had received from the Braves, who had decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But Gottlieb wrote on Twitter on Wednesday Upon further review of the matter, he “reported these events early and got it wrong.”

“I have learned that the alleged conduct did not occur and that there is no credible basis that it occurred,” Gottlieb said. said in a statement. “My final investigation into this matter confirms that Casey Close communicated all offers to Freddie Freeman and that the sources I relied upon were incorrect, in no uncertain terms.”

Gottlieb said he apologized directly to Close and deleted his initial tweet.

“I appreciate the damage such misinformation can cause,” he said.

Close and his agency, Excel Sports Management, were furious at the initial report, calling it false, inaccurate and “reckless” in a series of statements in late June. They later sued Gottlieb in federal court for defamation.

“From the beginning, we have been clear that Mr. Gottlieb’s tweet was completely inappropriate and that we will seek legal remedies to set the record straight,” Close said. said in a statement on Wednesday. “He has completely retracted his statement and admitted he got the story wrong. We feel the matter is closed.”

Kevin A. Fritz, Close’s attorney, confirmed that the lawsuit — which remained open as of Wednesday afternoon — would be dropped in light of Gottlieb’s withdrawal.

A three-time Silver Slugger and 2020 NL MVP, Freeman spent his entire professional career with the Braves before signing a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers during spring training. It was a controversial and somewhat surprising split, given Freeman’s long tenure with the team and its World Series victory the year before.

Gottlieb’s reporting — which he posted on Twitter and discussed on his radio show — came when Freeman returned to Atlanta in late June. The first baseman received his World Series ring in a pregame ceremony and became emotional during an interview session with reporters.

“Man, I love the Braves organization with all my heart. That will never change,” Freeman said.

Freeman hit .323 this season with 17 homers and 84 RBI as the Dodgers went on to capture the NL West title.

