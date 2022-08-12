Doug Ford just swallowed a bee talking about the possibility of healthcare privatization

“Dude, he went straight into the manhole,” Ford said as he strangled the bee.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford found himself in a difficult situation on Friday when a bee climbed into his mouth and lodged in his throat.

Ford was answering questions from reporters in Dundalk, Ontario about the province’s shortage of medical staff and the possibility of privatization when a bee flew into his mouth.

“Holy God, I just swallowed a bee,” he said, coughing hard.

Audience members could be heard expressing their concerns about Ford.

Taking a sip of water from a bottle, Ford highlighted the situation by saying, “This is going to be played over and over again.”

But the discomfort experienced by the prime minister was visible.

“Sorry guys. The little asshole hid out there,” he said.

Someone from the audience asked if we could continue, to which Ford replied: “I’m fine. It’s buzzing there.”

“Dude, he went straight into the hatch,” he said, laughing.

Ford told reporters that he is a strong believer in public health, but his government is going to “get creative” in considering how it can be provided.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the government was considering all options to improve the health care system, including a shortage of medical staff, and her comments raised concerns about further privatization.

Jones did not rule out, when asked, that private corporations would play a larger role in the delivery of public services, which is already happening to some extent in the Ontario system.

Asking people to pay out of pocket for services currently covered by OHIP is not being considered, she said.

Asked about the issue on Friday, Ford said he would never give up on it, but the province should pay attention to everything.

capabilities.

As for the bee that garnered everyone’s attention on Friday, Ford said, “That’s good… I can’t remember what we were talking about. I will be rushed to the hospital to get this bee out of here.” “

It was not immediately clear whether the prime minister was in the hospital.

He later said that the bee was “working hard building a hive there.”

“That jerk is still buzzing,” he said when the press conference was over.