‘Double-whammy on your fanny’: Why you’re paying more for toilet paper – and getting less

Wholesale tissue paper prices are Climb to an all-time highWhich shows that the inflationary pressure is still increasing.

Meanwhile, TP rolls are shrinking through “shrinkage” as manufacturers try to charge the same amount or more for the same product made smaller.

Paying the same amount for a smaller package, known as “shrinkage,” is inflation you’re not going to see. The trend has accelerated amid higher inflation rates, which reached 8.5% in July.

“Finally, the downsizing angels hit your fanny twice,” Boston-area consumer advocate Ed Dworsky told USA Today on Wednesday.

What to know about ‘shrinkage’:As prices go up, some grocery items get smaller

Rolls are getting smaller with ‘shrinkage’

Dvorsky publishes the packaging changes on his website, MousePrint.org. Most of them are collected from reader tips. Their site highlights recent downsizing through Sparkle paper towels and other products including Chobani yogurt, Dove body wash and Post Coco Pebbles.

It also shows that Angel Soft has reduced its number of sheets by about 25% from 425 to 320 per roll. Each square sheet was also made 3.8 inches wide instead of 4 inches.

“It’s unusual to reduce production so dramatically in a single revision,” Dvorsky told USA Today. “Cutting more than 100 sheets per roll is almost unheard of. In a six-roll pack, that’s almost like losing two new size rolls.”

Dvorsky noted that brands including Angel Soft have increased in size in the past. In late 2019 or early 2020, Angel Soft reduced its double rolls by just 30 sheets, from 264 to 234, Dvorsky said.

Angel Soft maker Georgia Pacific told USA TODAY that it doesn’t believe the changes to its bath tissue qualify as “shrinkage” and that they were made to make the sheets thicker.

Some Angel Soft packaging added more rolls to offer consumers “the same number of sheets at the same price”. The company lowered the suggested retail price for other packages where the number of rolls remained consistent, spokeswoman Anna Umphreys said.

“These new package configurations make our manufacturing process more efficient, enabling us to continue to offer the same price points and sheets to the customer,” Umphreys said via email. “Our goal is to maintain — not reduce — the value we provide to the Angel Soft customer in the face of rising costs.”

Inflation:‘I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me’: $2 and no money for pizza until the next check

Are toilet paper prices going up?

Procter & Gamble’s Baby, Feminine and Family Care categoryIncluding toilet paper brand Charmin, FY 2022 saw a 4% increase in prices Compared to the previous year. Kimberly-Clark, which has Scott and Cottonell in its portfolio, reported 6% increase in net selling prices for its consumer tissue products in North America in the second quarter.

Across the pond, the wholesale price of European tissue paper (which makes toilet paper) rose this week to an all-time high of around 2,200 euros per metric ton, from less than 900 euros in January 2021, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Prices are likely to rise further in October, say industry officials.

The price hike is expected to hit supermarket shelves soon. Bloomberg reports that industry executives say toilet paper rolls are 6% to 8% cheaper today than a year ago, but 8% to 10% more expensive.