Queen Elizabeth II, England’s longest-reigning British monarch, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her country estate in Scotland.

A beautiful double rainbow appeared in the sky as people gathered around Buckingham Palace to mourn.

“What an inspiring backdrop for global and difficult mourning and loss,” Pastor Jesse Bradley, leader of Grace Community Church in the Seattle area of ​​Washington, told Fox News Digital.

Calling Queen Elizabeth II “a gift to all nations,” she said, “God gives us so many timely gifts in creation, like double rainbows, that are beyond what humans can plan or make.”

As Fox News Digital previously reported, the late Queen relied on her Christian faith during the COVID-19 isolation.

Her faith has always been a strong part of her life over the years.

“The Queen writes her own sermons every Christmas and she’s always been able to point to Jesus Christ as her inspiration.”

Pastor Bradley said that the rainbow has great significance in the Bible.

“The rainbow has been a deeply spiritual symbol for thousands of years,” he noted.

“After the flood, Noah and his family saw the rainbow God had given them as they tried to navigate challenging circumstances.”

He added, “The rainbow is a way of letting them know that God still has a plan for them.”

“After the trauma and loss of the flood, there is still hope because of God.”

“The rainbow continues to be a way for God to inform all generations that there will never be another global flood as described in the Book of Genesis in the Bible,” he said. We should honor God in our daily lives.”

“The flood came because of mankind’s rebellion,” he said — and the rainbow “leads our hearts to God with an exhortation not to return to sin.”

Calling the Queen’s life a “wonderful honor”, he said she had led “many people to the word of God and to a walk with Jesus”.

“She was a complete Christian,” Calvin Robinson, an Anglican deacon at Christ Church in London, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” this week.

Pastor Bradley says we have a reminder of future glory in the rainbow – and we have one in the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The beauty and vibrancy of the colors of the rainbow lift us up to heaven and remind us that we have a gracious and merciful Creator who is abundant in grace and always worthy of our praise and worship,” he said.

“The queen’s life, like two rainbows, directs our attention to the goodness of God.”

“The heavens declare the glory of God,” he added, quoting Psalm 19:1 from the Bible.