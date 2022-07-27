Double Poppa will play with England in the final of Euro 2022

England against Germany in the final of the European Championship at Wembley with a full house. Loved, hated, it’s a tie that catches the attention of the host nation like no other, in any sport, in any arena.

Despite France’s at times brilliant performance as they entered the Euro for the first time from behind, two goals from Alex Popp gave Germany a semi-final victory over France to take down eight-time champions England on Sunday night and confirm a tale that seemed inevitable since England and Germany topped their groups undefeated.

The Germans didn’t have influential striker Clara Buhl at the MK Stadium, who tested positive for Covid ahead of the semi-final, but the patient performance of a not-infallible-looking Germany robbed France of the taste of victory in the first Euro semi-final. -the final.

Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg promised a football spectacle and warned of the threat from the French semi-final debutants and the team’s players’ ability to “find good solutions to get out of pressure”. They are “really really good,” she added, as if to temper the expectations of the German fans and the German media. Leading up to the semi-finals, the Süddeutsche Zeitung ran the headline “Eight-nil” for Germany’s eight European titles against France’s none.

“They focus on their game during the transition period because they have high speed in the team and they put most of their attacking play down the flanks,” insists Foss-Tecklenburg.

“I already said before the tournament that France, if they manage to fulfill their potential, will be one of the favorites to win this tournament.”

So many said before the start of the tournament in England. French coach Corinne Diacre, who made her first international appearance in 1993, when her colleague Voss-Tecklenburg had already won two European Championship trophies and was about to collect two more in the next four years, caused controversy.

The decision to ignore the Lyon duo of Eugenie Le Sommer and Champions League final goal scorer Amandine Henry would have taken away the shine from their challenge and caused divisiveness in the pool of players available to the national team. As for the tournament, the story was quite different. The swaggering quick rout of Italy in Group D’s first leg suggested that perhaps many had written France off too soon.

A dominant but wasteful performance against the Netherlands forced them to use extra time in the quarter-final stage, where the difference was that the new Chelsea signed Yves Perisset’s penalty. These extra 30 minutes will be added to the two days of extra rest that the Germans will have before the final.

In the busy MK Stadium, it was a chess match between the agile French and the determined Germans, who were successful thanks to Lina Magull and Svenja Hut.

It took Germany six minutes to open their first clean debut, with Magull caught offside, but Lyon’s influential centre-back Wendy Renard recovered well, forcing her to step back and take too many touches.

Popp’s powerful finish in the first half puts Germany ahead 1-0. Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA

It was a hectic start to a semi-final that promised as much as it didn’t separate the two sides. Pauline Peyrot-Magnin handled Popp’s free kick well in the middle of the half, but there was nothing she could do to stop the rocket volley that was supposed to fly past her in the 40th minute played – Hut’s cross spun with some force towards Popp’s leg for her fifth goal in her first Euro, despite over 100 caps.

Renard, who had been stripped of her captain’s armband by Diacre but given back her armband, immediately rallied her teammates. This was the first time that France fell behind. The answer was instant. When Sandy Toletti found Diani, who hit the near post, which went off the back of Merle Fromes and hit her first conceded goal in the Euro.

In the second half, Germany were leading on possession, but the threat from France was always lurking and Les Bleues came close twice in the 63rd minute. First, Diani beat her marker from the left and rolled to Selma Bache, who on acres of space forced Froms to a smart stop, then Renard landed a powerful header on goal from the resulting corner, but Froms blocked it on the line. France has yet to score in the second half of the Euro – their victory against the Netherlands will also come in the first half of extra time. Then their extravagance would not have cost too much, but at the MK Stadium they risked being punished.

After a few more missed chances, the German scored, and Popp equaled on six goals with Englishwoman Beth Meade and brought her team closer to the ninth final of the Euro.

France insisted on another equalizer. When Bacha landed a long-range shot with the narrow side, offside Grace Geyoro sent the shot over the bar and Mateo also crossed the ball.

Don’t get upset, though, as France haven’t scored more goals in their previous three games. Instead, the majority of the German public will turn to their phones after the final whistle in search of tickets to the final.