Captain David Dorn is not an unfamiliar name to most of us.

Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain, was killed in the riots that followed the death of George Floyd. However, while much of the national media chose to ignore the resulting trial and (shockingly quick) guilty verdict, his murder highlighted many issues, such as the Jose Alba case in New York. And it demonstrates what happens when a city’s prosecutor abdicates his role — and the public pushes back.

A quick summary of the facts: After Floyd’s murder, there were three days of demonstrations, rioting and looting in the St. Louis area. Buildings were set on fire. Four police officers were shot at. And 77-year-old David Dorn, who retired after 38 years with the St. Louis PD, went to a friend’s pawn shop to fend off robbers. He was shot four times as the robbers entered the store.

DAVID DORN’S MURDER: ST. Lewis man found guilty in the death of a retired police captain during the night of the robbery

The law enforcement response to the unrest is telling. Although four accomplices were shot dead, the police arrested 36 people. All 36 were released by Prosecutor Kim Gardner’s office.

You may recall Gardner. She was the prosecutor who insisted she be charged for standing on Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s front lawn while brandishing guns in response to BLM marchers trespassing on private property. Gardner’s handling of the incident was so egregious that a judge barred her office from handling the case. The lead case detective refused to sign the prosecution’s charging papers. Her office dropped all charges against the protesters.

Yes, her election campaign was funded by George Soros.

A common fact of detective work is that it often relies on informants. What an “ah-hah!” Cases change more often on the basis of information given by arrestees than on arrestees. moments provided by ballistics or other forensics.

With no one in custody after the riot, there was no one to explain to the police. Furthermore, their leverage is gone; The prosecutor’s office has clearly indicated an interest in prosecuting the cases.

So, while no arrests were made in the four police shootings, the police got lucky in Dorn’s murder. Mark Jackson was identified at the scene. They chose Jackson, who named a friend named Stephen Cannon as the shooter.

Cannon is known to St. Louis police. He faced a seven-year sentence if he violated probation after being released on 2013 robbery and assault charges. He reportedly did in 2018. Instead of revoking probation, the judge sentenced him to … continue probation. In 2020, shortly before Dorn’s murder, he was arrested again on theft charges.

As a result of Jackson’s statements as well as video evidence collected at the pawn shop, the St. Louis PD arrested Cannon for Dorn’s murder. Cannon chose to take the case to trial.

One thing should be clear: this is not the case of Jose Alba. The evidence is nowhere clear and compelling. While the video places Cannon at the scene, armed with a handgun, it does not show him shooting Dorn. And although police recovered a .22 caliber pistol from Cannon’s effects, evidence at trial indicated that a larger caliber weapon may have killed Dorn (the fatal bullets were not recovered and may have exited Dorn’s body).

Jackson’s testimony is also problematic. In the same interview in which he accused Cannon, he stated, “You tell me what to say and I’ll say it. I’ll testify to what you want me to testify to.”

Didn’t care about that. The jury concluded just three hours before reaching a guilty verdict on all counts.

But even with Cannon’s guilty verdict, bigger questions linger. Why didn’t Cannon go to jail on his probation violation? Did the DA’s office request it? Why were all the protesters released immediately?

And perhaps most of all: Why did Gardner’s office try to avoid prosecuting Dorn’s case?

Yes, Gardner, the lead prosecutor for the city of St. Louis, pleaded with a judge to remove her from the case and appoint a special prosecutor, saying her office was “overburdened.”

Is it heavy? Too busy to prosecute the crowning case of your career? The murder of an African-American career law enforcement officer who was helping a friend? It’s no exaggeration to say that she personally handles this case — district attorneys often handle cases of this size.

When the judge laughed the request out of court — saying it wasn’t for him, but for the governor — Gardner hired an outside attorney to come in and handle the case. The prosecutor, Marvin Thier, a retired judge, hadn’t tried a case in two decades that crossed the finish line.

In light of all this, the question must arise: Did the jury send a message? Is this swift ruling — like the recall of Chesa Boudin and the dismissal of the Jose Alba case in New York — a sign that the urban divisions of America’s woke prosecutors have finally had enough?

Only the jurors know for sure. But what is clear is that when prosecutors change their roles from law enforcement to legal “reformers” — a role our system assigns to legislators — degenerates into an anarchic spirit. And as we’re seeing across the country, body counts rise.

Currently, St. Louis is the only US city ranked in the top 20 “most dangerous cities” worldwide, and its current homicide rate is higher than reported. And while Dorn’s case was solved, the shootings of four police officers the night of his murder remained unsolved. Most of the national media didn’t show much interest in that or the Dorn case.

David Dorn, who has worked his entire adult life toward law and order, does not deserve to die when that order is allowed to crumble. He deserves a quiet retirement with his wife. And that person’s name should be known to the country.