New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In newly obtained doorbell camera video, Anne Heche can be seen slowing down a A residential street in Los Angeles, Before crashing into a house that goes up in flames.

Just before 11 a.m. PST, Heche was seen zooming by in a blue Mini Cooper, and seconds later, the noise Massive crash is heard in the video.

Eyewitnesses told Fox News Digital He said he was driving at “high speed”.

Anne Heche crash: Online campaign raises $45K in one day for victim who lost ‘a lifetime of possessions’

Another witness told Fox News Digital that when she returned home, she spoke to firefighters at the scene who said a woman “drove her car through the trees at 100 mph.”

Anne Heche: A Look at Her Troubled Past and Trauma in Her Own Words

Witnesses told TMZ that Heche, 53, crashed her car into a garage door before hitting the house, and they tried to help her before she reversed the car. He ran away from the scene.

Former actress described as stableNow in a coma.

She is in “serious critical condition” and has “significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgical intervention,” Heche’s spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Heche “had been unconscious for a short time after the accident,” the spokesman said.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

A public information officer for the LAPD told Fox News Digital that officers obtained a warrant for a sample of Haye’s blood and that the investigation is ongoing, pending blood test results.

The warrant came the same day as the crash.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The LAPD told Fox News Digital that if Hache is found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, she will be charged with DUI hit-and-run.