closer
Video

A ring camera recorded Anne Heche’s car speeding down the street moments before the fire in Los Angeles on August 5, 2022. (via David Manperl Storyful).

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

In newly obtained doorbell camera video, Anne Heche can be seen slowing down a A residential street in Los Angeles, Before crashing into a house that goes up in flames.

Just before 11 a.m. PST, Heche was seen zooming by in a blue Mini Cooper, and seconds later, the noise Massive crash is heard in the video.

Eyewitnesses told Fox News Digital He said he was driving at “high speed”.

Anne Heche crash: Online campaign raises $45K in one day for victim who lost ‘a lifetime of possessions’

Left - Anne Heche's car wreck moments before a doorbell camera video shows the actress seriously injured. Right - Anne Heche as seen in December 2021.

Left – Anne Heche’s car wreck moments before a doorbell camera video shows the actress seriously injured. Right – Anne Heche as seen in December 2021.
(Story by David Manperl | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Another witness told Fox News Digital that when she returned home, she spoke to firefighters at the scene who said a woman “drove her car through the trees at 100 mph.”

Anne Heche: A Look at Her Troubled Past and Trauma in Her Own Words

Witnesses told TMZ that Heche, 53, crashed her car into a garage door before hitting the house, and they tried to help her before she reversed the car. He ran away from the scene.

Anne Heche suffered significant burns in the accident and is currently in a coma in hospital.

Anne Heche suffered significant burns in the accident and is currently in a coma in hospital.
(Fox 11)

Former actress described as stableNow in a coma.

She is in “serious critical condition” and has “significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgical intervention,” Heche’s spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Heche “had been unconscious for a short time after the accident,” the spokesman said.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Anne Heche, who appeared on a previous episode of the "Better Together" podcast, could face legal charges if she recovers.

Anne Heche, who appeared on a previous episode of the “Better Together” podcast, could face legal charges if she recovers.
(YouTube)

A public information officer for the LAPD told Fox News Digital that officers obtained a warrant for a sample of Haye’s blood and that the investigation is ongoing, pending blood test results.

The warrant came the same day as the crash.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The LAPD told Fox News Digital that if Hache is found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, she will be charged with DUI hit-and-run.

Carolyn Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.