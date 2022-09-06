New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chris Pine “Don’t Worry Darling” star Harry Styles has denied spitting on him before a screening of their latest film in Italy on Monday night, as visually spoof videos posted on social media fueled online speculation of tension between the actors.

Stiles looked casually hissing at Pine as he took his seat, while the crowded room applauded his entrance. Venice Film Festival, this became more apparent as Pine slowly clapped his hands and looked into his lap. Paine then seemed to shake his head as if there was something wrong, but made it clear that the thought of any danger remained.

“This is a farcical story…the result of a complete fabrication and an odd online delusion that is patently deceptive and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “To be clear, Harry Styles didn’t spit on Chris Pine.”

Olivia Wilde Dodges Question About Florence Pugh’s Absence From Venice Press Conference, Shoots Shia LeBeouf

They added, “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion is a blatant attempt to create drama that doesn’t exist.”

Despite the tense situation surrounding the movie since its opening nearly two years ago, many believe Styles spat on Pine, who was sitting in his seat inside the theater.

Florence Pugh, who plays Alice Chambers in DWD, stepped away from promotional duties in Italy ahead of the premiere and enjoyed her own photo shoot wearing a gorgeous purple number before transforming into a glittering siren in the Maison Valentino ensemble. festival

It’s unclear why Pugh chose not to discuss her role in the film before the screening, but Wilde recently discussed the major controversy surrounding the shooting. Shia LaBeouf , first cast as Jack. Styles was cast in the role, and months later, his agent went public with his new relationship with Wilde during their wedding in January 2021. Wilde reportedly ended her engagement to Jason Sudeikis in November 2020, and the couple have two children together.

“His process is not compatible with the ethics that I demand in my productions,” she told Variety of LaBeouf. “He has a process that in some ways seems to require combative energy and I personally don’t believe that is conducive to the best performances.

“I believe the best way is to create a safe, trusting environment for people to do their best work. Ultimately, it’s my responsibility to protect the production and the actors. That’s my job.”

LaBeouf has reportedly had scheduling conflicts, but a December 2020 lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, alleges physical, mental and emotional abuse. The lawsuit is ongoing and is set for trial in April 2023.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“A lot of things came to light after it happened that really bothered me in terms of his behavior… Especially with a movie like this, I knew I was going to be asking Florence to be in a very vulnerable situation and my priority was to make her feel safe and support her,” Wilde said.

LaBeouf recently addressed the claims that got him fired “Don’t Worry Darling” In an open letter to the director Wilde, and he admitted that he has now been sober for 627 days. FKA Twigs’ lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles on December 11, 2020, three days after he began his sobriety journey.

“I have a little girl, Isabel; she’s five months old and the last half of her smile is starting to develop; it’s amazing. Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are on our way to a healthy family with love & mutual respect,” he wrote. .

Click here to get the Fox News app

“My failures with Komma are basic and real, but they are not the narrative presented. There is a time and place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a delicate situation with respect for her and for the truth. , hence my silence. But your film and my ‘fires’ ‘There will be no court date to deal with the facts of this situation. If lies are repeated in public they become true. So, it does a lot more. It’s difficult for me to dig myself out of the hole I dug myself with my behavior and be able to support my family.”

He said: “I’ve never been fired, Olivia. And the current social landscape, I fully understand the appeal of pushing a story because of the social currency it brings. It’s not true. So I humbly ask. As someone with an eye for making things right, you tell the story to yourself. Will fix it as best as possible. I hope none of this affects you negatively and your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be.”