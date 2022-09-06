New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Don’t Worry Darling” is Earning heaps of press, But none of that wraps up the film.

A now Viral videoActor Harry Styles takes his seat next to co-star Chris Pine for the film’s screening at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

The awkward video shows Styles not making eye contact with Pine or Olivia Wilde, his director and girlfriend, as he sits down.

As Stiles sits down, Pine looks down at his pants, pauses, and then you see what happened.

Florence Pugh doesn’t want ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ film ‘cut’ Harry Styles sex scenes: ‘Better than that’

Fans took to Twitter to say that the “As It Was” singer spat on Pine. One user wrote, “The more I look back, the more I believe he did.” “The drama behind this movie is more interesting than the actual movie,” said another boldly.

The film, which will be Wilde’s second directorial venture, is slated to release on September 23.

The cast was plagued with negative press, even before the film began production.

Initially, Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf were slated to front the film, but due to conflicting reports of his firing or departure, the troubled actor was replaced by Styles. Wild said in an interview with Variety that she fired the actor Ensure the safety of the pugBut LaBeouf fired back and continued as he quit and a Next video released It appeared that Wilde begged LaBeouf not to quit the project.

In the video, Wilde mentions her lead actress that she believes “this might be a little wake-up call for Miss Flo.”

It seems that there is conflict between the heroine and the director Boil for some timeSome believe this is due to the director messing with Styles during filming.

Pugh did not attend the press conference for the film in Venice with her other co-stars, but she did pose for photos on the red carpet. She has been independently photographed with Gemma Chan, Sydney Chandler, Nick Kroll and Pine; However, she didn’t appear to publicly acknowledge Wilde or Stiles.

In every red carpet photo, Wilde strategically placed at least one divider in human form between herself and the pug, along with Styles.

Distance reflects inside for the screening, including the infamous moment when Stiles may or may not spit on a pine.

A representative for both Stiles and Pine did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.