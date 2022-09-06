New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florence PughThe actress, who starred alongside Harry Styles in “Don’t Worry Darling”, was recently at the center of controversy with the film’s director, Olivia Wilde.

On Monday, the actress missed the Venice Film Festival’s press conference on her flight to the set of “Dune: Part Two”. Wilde was asked about the rumors between the two when she tried to dodge the question.

When asked about the controversy, Wilde responded, “Florence is a force, and we’re so grateful that she was able to make it tonight despite being in production on ‘Dune.’

She continued: “As a director, I know how devastating it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to Denise Villeneuve for helping us. And we’re really excited to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t tell you how honored I am to have her as our leader. . She was amazing in the film.”

Wilde concluded: “As for all the endless tabloid gossip, I mean, the Internet feeds itself. I don’t need to contribute. It’s nutritious enough.”

Pugh was the center of attention when she finally arrived at the Venice Film Festival on Monday. Her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, posted a few pictures of her stunning black Valentino dress on Instagram that seemed to be going wild.

Corbin-Murray shared pictures of the actress in the water taxi she arrived in, as well as on the dock, showing different angles of the gown with the simple two-word caption, “Miss Flo.”

The internet was quick to react to her choice of words after that Shia LeBeoufWilde, who was originally cast to star alongside Pugh in the film, shared a video of Wilde begging him to stay in the film after she said he was fired in August 2020.

LeBouf dismissed the claim and said he walked away from the film two years ago. In the shared video, Wilde can be heard saying, “You know, I think this is a little bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo.”

While Pugh’s film “Don’t Worry Darling” is currently making headlines, the actress has several projects on her resume, including 2019’s “Midsomer.” Here’s a look at Pugh’s career and beyond.

From her acting debut to her Academy Award nod

The 26-year-old English actress from Oxford made her acting debut in the 2014 drama “The Falling,” but her next big came years later in the 2019 thriller “Midsomer.”

Pugh’s role as Dani in “Midsomer” also caught Wilde’s attention.

“I was blown the f— out by her,” Wilde said in an interview with Variety. “I loved the movie, but I loved her. I said, ‘Well, she’s extraordinary. She is clearly the most exciting young actress working today’.

Wilde added: “There was something about the youth, the innocence, that really made sense for the story.”

In 2020, Pugh was nominated for a Academy Award She will star alongside Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s 2021 film “Black Widow,” up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Little Women.”

Pugh is currently filming “Dune: Part Two,” which is set to release in 2023.

Pugh’s relationship with Jack Braff

Zach Braff and Pugh began dating while working on the 2019 short film “In the Time It Takes to Get There,” which the “Scrubs” actor, 47, directed and starred Pugh.

Pugh has defended her relationship with her ex on social media and once shared her theory about why she and Braff’s 21-year age difference are “bugs people.”

“I think it’s not what people expected,” she explained in an interview with the Sunday Times.

the “ black widow “Actress Says People Expect To Date Someone Like Her” little women “Co-star Timothee Chalamet .

“But this is my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or make it a good headline or story,” Pugh added. “I want to be a man too!”

Pugh recently revealed that they decided to split earlier this year after three years together.

“We’re trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s a relationship where everybody has an opinion,” she told Harper’s Bazaar for a September 2022 cover story. “We thought something like this would really benefit us because we don’t have millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together.”

She added: “So we did that. When I talk about it, I automatically get a hoarse voice.”

Pugh has been open about why she wants to keep her relationship private.

“Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t original, or gossip channels encouraging members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think that’s very wrong,” she told the outlet.

“I don’t think people want to see and write about every aspect of their lives because they have this job. We didn’t sign up for a reality TV show.”

The “Scrubs” star has not publicly commented on their split.

The actress is family oriented

During the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Pugh was accompanied by her grandmother “Granzo Pat”.

She took to Instagram following her red carpet look and shared pictures with her grandmother and shared that she was hesitant to renew her passport because she didn’t want to travel much when she got older.

“Next thing I knew she was dancing for all the photographers calling her name. It was truly the most special moment I’ve ever had on the carpet,” Pugh captioned her Instagram. “Granzo Pat” first appeared on Pugh’s Instagram a month ago when she posted with her.

“Her elegance, her kindness, her granny pot,” she wrote.

A few weeks earlier, Pugh shared a tribute to her mother while sitting on a yacht in Venice, Italy.

“Beautiful Mamma Mia on a beautiful boat in a beautiful city,” she wrote.

Pugh’s upcoming projects

Aside from “Dune: Part Two,” Pugh is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” which has a July 2023 release date. She will be voicing Goldilocks in “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” later this year.

Pugh will star alongside Morgan Freeman in “A Good Person,” slated for release in March 2023.

“Don’t Worry Darling” hits theaters on September 23.