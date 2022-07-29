type here...
‘Don’t want to fade away on television’: Charles Barkley talks future after LIV flirtation

“Inside the NBA” analyst and former NBA player Charles Barkley says he will not join the LIV Golf Series as a broadcaster.

“I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for taking an interest in me,” Barkley said The New York Post. “I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, for my own good, and to be fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me everything in my life. It’s best for me to move on and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.”

Barkley, 59, said his decision to end contact talks with LIV had nothing to do with Saudi Arabia’s support.

“It has nothing to do with it,” Barkley said. “I told you, ‘I don’t like those words – ‘sports washing’ and ‘blood money’. I don’t like those words at all, because every country, including the United States, has things they need to improve on.

Barkley told Golfweek on Thursday that his “No. 1 priority is Turner” and that he is not “putting Turner on hold.”

Barkley has Three years and $30 He has a million left on his TNT contract and says he’s earned an additional $10 million in endorsements on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“I haven’t talked to Turner to be honest with you,” Barkley said. “I think they were nervous because everybody was throwing these numbers around. I would never try to get them into a bidding war. I haven’t talked to Turner.

The basketball Hall of Famer previously said he would There is a possibility of retirement from “Inside the NBA” at the end of his current contract.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Barkley said. “I didn’t want to overstay my welcome. I have been doing it for 21 years already. First, my friend, I am almost 60 years old now. As all old men’s bodies decay, I am well aware of my decaying body. I’d rather be on vacation somewhere than sitting in Turner’s studio while I’m waning. I don’t want to fade away on television.

