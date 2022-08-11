Don’t blame monkeys for monkeypox, WHO. Speaks after attacks

Monkeys are not to blame for the monkeypox outbreak that has sparked public health alarms, including a public health emergency in the United States, as the viral disease continues to spread, the World Health Organization said this week following reports of attacks on animals in Brazil. .
At least 10 monkeys were rescued last week in São José do Rio Preto in the Brazilian state of São Paulo after authorities found signs they had been attacked or poisoned over fears of transmitting monkeypox. according to news site G1 in this country. Seven monkeys later died.
The São Paulo police are investigating these cases and have said that animal cruelty can be punished with jail terms ranging from three months to one year.
Despite the name, the risk of monkeypox transmission during this outbreak is focused on humans, not animals, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said. during a press conference on Tuesday.
“People need to be very clear that the transmission that we are seeing is from person to person,” she said. “This is a close contact transmission. The concern should be where it is transmitted among people and what people can do to protect themselves from getting it and transmitting it. They definitely shouldn’t attack animals.”
The statement was prompted by a question at a press conference in Geneva about recent monkey attacks in Brazil.
The virus named after him was originally discovered in a group of laboratory monkeys in 1958 in Denmark, but rodents are thought to be the main animal hosts of the virus, Ms Harris said.
Some scientists and public health officials are calling for a new name for the disease, citing racist overtones and stigmatization, but no official changes have been announced. They say the current name can have “potentially damaging and stigmatizing effects” or mistakenly link the virus exclusively to the African continentwhen there is an international crisis.
According to Ms Harris, there are ongoing discussions at the WHO about what the correct name for the virus should be. She said there would be an announcement soon.
“Any stigmatization of any infected person will increase transmission,” Ms Harris said. “Because if people are afraid to identify themselves as infected, they won’t get help and take precautions and we will see more cases of transmission.”
Monkeypox virus is mainly found in Central and West Africa, especially in areas close to rainforests, and rope squirrels, tree squirrels, Gambian pouched rats and dormice have been identified as potential vectors.
People who get sick typically experience fever, headache, back and muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. BUT rash similar to pimples or blisters are also common. Transmission occurs through close physical contact and most commonly spreads after the onset of symptoms, approximately 6–13 days after infection. Most of the cases this year were among young men, many of whom self-identify as men who have sex with men.
This month, the United States declared a public health emergency over an outbreak of monkeypox. 10,000 confirmed cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In July, WHO activated the highest alert level for monkeypox. the number of confirmed international cases has risen to more than 31,000 already.
Two vaccines originally developed for smallpox could help prevent monkeypox infection, with Jynneos considered the safer choice. However, supplies to the US were limited. People may be vaccinated after exposure to the virus to prevent the development of the disease.
Juliana Barbassa made a translation.