“Any stigmatization of any infected person will increase transmission,” Ms Harris said. “Because if people are afraid to identify themselves as infected, they won’t get help and take precautions and we will see more cases of transmission.”

Monkeypox virus is mainly found in Central and West Africa, especially in areas close to rainforests, and rope squirrels, tree squirrels, Gambian pouched rats and dormice have been identified as potential vectors.

People who get sick typically experience fever, headache, back and muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. BUT rash similar to pimples or blisters are also common. Transmission occurs through close physical contact and most commonly spreads after the onset of symptoms, approximately 6–13 days after infection. Most of the cases this year were among young men, many of whom self-identify as men who have sex with men.

This month, the United States declared a public health emergency over an outbreak of monkeypox. 10,000 confirmed cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In July, WHO activated the highest alert level for monkeypox. the number of confirmed international cases has risen to more than 31,000 already.

Two vaccines originally developed for smallpox could help prevent monkeypox infection, with Jynneos considered the safer choice. However, supplies to the US were limited. People may be vaccinated after exposure to the virus to prevent the development of the disease.

Juliana Barbassa made a translation.