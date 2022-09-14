New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Donovan Mitchell was thinking what everyone in the basketball world was thinking before he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers: He was going to the New York Knicks.

Instead, the Utah Jazz pulled off a trade that would shock the NBA, as the Cavaliers landed a three-time All-Star guard.

Speaking at his introductory news conference on Wednesday, Mitchell admitted that his hometown of New York was where he thought he would go at the end of the day.

“For me, once was Rudy [Gobert] The trade came [to the Minnesota Timberwolves], I kind of saw the writing on the wall. I think we all did. We understand that we have had a good run. I had a feeling I was going to move. Like I said, I thought it was New York,” Mitchell explained.

Mitchell said it was interesting to go back home and be around his parents again.

“I’m not going to lie to you all,” he said. “Who doesn’t want to be at home next to their mom? I haven’t lived at home since the eighth grade, I was in boarding school and whatnot, but it was great. But for me, once I got into the business and learned what we were doing, it made everything better for me. I’m here. Really excited to be here, in this group, in this city.”

The trade comes after the Knicks set a deadline for the Cavaliers to agree to Mitchell’s deal with Utah, or they were going to extend former third overall pick RJ Barrett. The Jazz and Knicks were unable to agree on a contract, although negotiations “tightened up” and Barrett was indeed extended.

After hearing that, Cavaliers GM Koby Altman called the Jazz back, with Mitchell engaged to them. GM Justin Jannick heard what Cleveland had in their package and a deal was made.

The Cavaliers sent three unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029 and two pick swaps in 2026 and 2028 as part of the deal for Mitchell. Former first-round picks Colin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen, as well as Cavaliers 2022 first-rounder Ochai Agbaji, were also included in the deal.

Sexton agreed to a sign-and-trade to continue the deal, agreeing to a contract worth $72 million over the next four years, which is fully guaranteed.

Mitchell joins a Cleveland team led by Darius Garland at point guard. In his third season, Garland earned his first All-Star bid, averaging 21.7 points, 8.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds. It cemented his place as the team’s star, and in Mitchell’s place, the potential of a two-headed offensive monster appears on the depth chart.

The Cavaliers also have an All-Star rim protector in Jarrett Allen and All-Star potential in power forward Evan Mobley, the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Mitchell has been unhappy with the direction of the Jazz in the past, which is why he was linked to trade rumors before this offseason.

Over his five-year career, Mitchell averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 345 games while shooting 44.1%.