Former President Donald Trump will play alongside Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau in LIV Golf’s Pro-Am on Thursday before the third tournament of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to the New York Post.

The tournament will be held at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, NJ and will feature 48 golfers.

The Saudi-backed LIV Tour has caused a lot of controversy in the golf world over the past few months, as several big-name golfers have joined LIV against the wishes of the PGA Tour.

On Monday, LIV golf was one of the “hottest things that happened in sports” in an interview with Trump. The Wall Street Journal.

“More than anything, I think the publicity they’ve gotten is a great thing for them,” Trump said of Saudi Arabia’s investment in LIV. “I think the publicity they’ve gotten is worth billions of dollars. It’s one of the hottest things that’s happened in sports and sports are a big part of life.”

On Wednesday, LIV Golf announced its 2023 schedule, which will feature 48 golfers across 12 established team franchises for 14 tournaments. The total purse for the 2023 season is $405 million.

“LIV Golf’s expanding global platform adds a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, providing players and fans around the world the opportunity to help maximize the true potential of our beloved sport,” said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. LIV Golf Website.

“Our franchise model brings new energy and excitement to fans from all over the world, creating a league of teams to connect and grow. The International Series attracts new talent and provides unprecedented ways to develop the next generation of stars. LIV Golf is committed to making sustainable investments that grow the game now and for the future. is committed and we are proud to make these dreams come true.”

In this weekend’s tournament in Bedminster, 12 teams will compete with golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koipka, Johnson and DeChambeau.