Donald Trump to meet with House Republicans after FBI search of Mar-a-Lago home

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump will huddle with a group of House Republicans on Tuesday, a day after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of an investigation into his handling of classified material.

Trump will dine with a dozen members of the House Republican Study Committee at his summer home in Bedminster, New Jersey, an official familiar with the plans said.

The dinner has been in the works for weeks, but Trump is expected to discuss his various investigations, the official said.

The Republican Study Committee describes itself as the “conservative caucus of House Republicans” and says it has been “a leading influence on the right since its original founding in 1973.” Its membership includes most of the 212 Republican members of the House.

The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago – an unprecedented law enforcement action involving a former president – was part of an investigation into Trump’s handling of classified information when he leaves office in 2021. Trump took documents to Florida that were supposed to be preserved. National Archives, officials said.

Under the law, any search would need to be authorized by a federal judge after finding probable cause that a crime has been committed and that evidence of the crime exists in the location to be searched.

Rap. Chaired by Jim Banks, R-Ind., the RSC has been a key supporter of Trump.

While planning a meeting with Trump last month, Banks told Breitbart News that his committee “has met with him many times before. We have a very close relationship with him, and the Republican Study Committee believes he is the most effective president in his lifetime. “

Echoing Trump on Monday, Banks condemned the FBI raid by tweeting: “Democrats will do everything they can to keep Donald Trump’s name off the ballot again. No one has ever exposed their corruption better than them.”

House Democrats defended the FBI’s findings.

Rap. Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., who is investigating Trump’s use of classified documents in her role as chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said “presidents have a solemn duty to protect America’s national security.”

She added: “Allegations that former President Trump compromised our security by mishandling classified information warrant the utmost investigation.”