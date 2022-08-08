type here...
Donald Trump Says Mar-a-Lago Home “Currently Under Siege” as FBI Agents Raid Property

Former President Donald Trump confirmed that FBI agents were conducting an unannounced raid on Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence in Florida.

Trump said in a post on Monday, “It’s a dark time for our country, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raids and capture by a large group of FBI agents.” has been taken.” Truth shared widely with social and news outlets. “Nothing like this has happened to any President of the United States before. Having worked and cooperating with relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

The raid comes as the Justice Department is said to be intensifying its investigation into Trump’s role in election interference and the resulting January 6 uprising. that too a few hours later politician reported that John Rowley, a former federal prosecutor for the law firm JPRowley Law PLLC, is working with Trump on issues related to the DOJ’s investigation into the January 6 attack.

Trump did not specify the reason for the raid in his post, but he blamed “radical left Democrats” who opposed his rumored-as-yet-announced presidential bid for 2024. The New York Times is reporting that the FBI raid appears to be focused on classifieds. Materials that Trump took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.

“It’s accusatory misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system, and attacks by Radical Left Democrats who don’t want me for the presidency in 2024, especially based on the recent elections, and which likewise do something to deter Republicans.” and conservatives in the upcoming midterm election. Such an attack can only happen in broken, third world countries,” he posted. Corrupt on a level never seen before. They even broke my vault! What’s the difference between this and Watergate, where activists broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in contrast, the Democrats in the house of the 45th President of the United States Made a dent.”

Hollywood Reporter Has reached out to the DOJ and the FBI and will update accordingly.



