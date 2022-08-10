Donald Trump says he will testify Wednesday in New York investigation

Share this article on Facebook.



share this article on twitter

Share this article by email



Show additional share options



Share this article on print

Share this article on comment

Share this article on Whatsapp

Share this article on LinkedIn

Share this article on reddit

Share this article on Pinit

Tumblr this article. share on

Former President Donald Trump Will be interrogated under oath on Wednesday New York’s attorney general’s long-running civil investigation In his dealings as a real estate mogul, he confirmed in a post on his Truth social account.

Trump’s testimony comes amid a flurry of legal activities surrounding him, taking place just days after FBI agents search his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida As part of an unrelated federal investigation into whether he had taken classified records when he left the White House.

A New York civil investigation led by Attorney General Letitia James includes allegations that Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, misrepresented the value of prized assets such as golf courses and skyscrapers, deceiving lenders and tax officials.

Related Stories

TV Critics’ Notebook: January 6th Summer Hearing Draws to a Damming Close

TV Critics’ Notebook: January 6 Committee Hearing Must-Watch TV

“Tonight in New York City. Seeing the racist NYS Attorney General tomorrow for the continuation of the biggest witch hunt in American history!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, calling for his repeated claims about James and investigation.

“My great company and I are under attack from all sides,” Trump said. “Banana Republic!”

Messages seeking comment were left with James’ office and Trump’s lawyer.

Trump’s testimony is taking place at a crucial point in the James investigation, in the midst of a crucial post-presidency week.

In May, James’ office said it was nearing the end of its investigation and that investigators had gathered enough evidence that could support legal action, such as a lawsuit, against Trump, his company, or both.

The attorney general’s office said the Republican billionaire’s statement — a legal term for swearing that hasn’t been delivered to court — is one of the few remaining missing pieces.

Two of Trump’s adult children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, have testified in the investigation in recent days, two people familiar with the matter said. The people were not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

Trump’s testimony was initially planned for last month, but was delayed following the July 14 deaths of the former president’s ex-wife, Ivanka, the mother of Donald Jr., and another son, Eric Trump, according to a statement. was sitting for In the investigation of James in 2020.

On Friday, the Trump Organization and its longtime finance chief, Alan Weiselberg, will demand in court Dismissal of tax fraud charges brought against him Last year in a parallel criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney.

James, a Democrat, said in a court filing that his office has uncovered “significant” evidence that Trump’s company “used fraudulent or deceptive property valuations to obtain multiple economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.” used.”

James alleged that the Trump Organization inflated the value of its holdings to influence lenders or misrepresent which lands were worth reducing their tax burden, allowing banks to offer favorable loan terms. Pointing to the annual financial statements given to secure and to financial magazines to justify Trump’s place among the world. Billionaire.

James’ office said the company also exaggerated the size of Trump’s Manhattan penthouse, making it nearly three times its actual size — a price difference of about $200 million.

Trump has denied the allegations, explaining that seeking the best appraisals is a common practice in the real estate industry. He says the James investigation is part of a politically motivated “witch hunt” and that his office is “doing everything within its corrupt conscience to interfere with my business relationships and the political process.”

“It’s not an issue!” In a February statement, Trump said in a February statement, Manhattan Judge Arthur Angoron ruled that James’ office had a “clear authority” to question Trump and other principals of his company.

While James seeks to prosecute Trump or his company, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has long conducted a parallel criminal investigation.

The investigation was headed toward a possible criminal indictment, but slowed after a new district attorney, Alvin Bragg, took over in January.

A grand jury that was hearing the evidence was dissolved. The top prosecutor overseeing the investigation resigned after Bragg raised questions internally about the viability of the case.

Bragg has said his investigation is ongoing, which means Trump can properly implement his Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination And James declined to answer investigators’ questions.