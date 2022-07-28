New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Trump at the Teat Off Trump National Golf Club Thursday morning in Bedminster, NJ for the LIV Golf Pro-Am event ahead of the Saudi-backed league’s third tournament this weekend.

Trump took a few practice swings before taking a round of applause before teeing off on the first hole of the event, where he will play alongside his son Eric Trump, 24-time PGA Tour winner Dustin Johnson and 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. .

Other names are displayed Official Pro-Am List Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner and basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

Donald Trump Bedminster Invitational Attends Live Golf Welcome Party with Greg Norman and Dustin Johnson

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump attended LIV Golf’s welcome party at Gotham Hall in Manhattan on Wednesday night, where the former president was seen talking with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

Despite the tour’s ties to Saudi Arabia, Trump hailed the new league as “one of the hottest things that’s happened in sports.”

“I think more than anything the publicity they’ve gotten is the greatest thing for them,” Trump said in an interview Monday. The Wall Street Journal . “I think the publicity they’ve gotten is worth billions of dollars. It’s one of the hottest things that’s happened in sports and sports are a big part of life.”

Earlier this month, Trump warned PGA Tour loyalists about a missed opportunity.

“All golfers who are ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in its various guises, will pay a heavy price when the inevitable merger with LIV comes along and you will get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials. They make millions of dollars a year,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

LIV Golf offers a $25 million purse and a $5 million prize with a $4 million winner’s share to the winning team in each event. Players like Johnson and DeChambeau were also given lucrative signing bonuses.

On Wednesday, LIV Golf has announced its 2023 schedule It has 14 tournaments and a total purse of $405 million.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.