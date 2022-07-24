New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Donald Trump Jr. didn’t take the chance Saturday to announce his father’s 2024 presidential run before November, as speculation swirled about whether former President Donald Trump would announce his candidacy.

“I don’t know. I mean, that’s up to him,” Trump Jr. told Fox News Digital when asked if the former president could announce before the midterms. “He’s going to see what he wants to do, how he feels. I think he’s going to be very honest about it. You know, if he wakes up one morning and feels like Joe Biden is watching every day, he’s going to do it. Maybe, ‘I don’t have time anymore.'”

Trump Jr. added: “I think he’s got more power than any human being I know, so I’m not too worried about that ever happening.”

He made the comments shortly before speaking at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Fla. The elder Trump also spoke on Saturday.

The former president has repeatedly teased a potential run to challenge President Biden, and reports have surfaced repeatedly that Trump may announce before the November election.

The speculation comes as several other potential candidates appear to be positioning themselves for a run in 2024.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a prominent non-Trump candidate for 2024. DeSantis spoke Friday night at the Turning Point USA conference and blasted Biden on a number of issues, including immigration, inflation, energy and more.

Several other politicians appear to be positioning themselves for potential 2024 presidential runs. They include former Vice President Mike Pence, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

But Trump and his potential announcement are looming large. Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas said on Friday.. “Everyone is waiting to see what decision Trump will take.

Trump Jr. also responded to criticism of some of his father’s endorsed US Senate candidates, with some media reports raising questions about whether those candidates could defeat their Democratic rivals.

“I think it’s probably been planted by the Republican establishment that it’s more about losing than winning with MAGA candidates,” Trump Jr. said. “They prefer to keep the old Republican Party that has done nothing for America, sold out to China.”

Trump Jr. said he was encouraged by the involvement of young people in the GOP and the direction of the party, which he attributed to the former president.

“My dad created that wave, he made it cool to be conservative. I mean, these were actually counter-culture kids. These are the rebels now,” he said.

