New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump has strongly hinted that he is preparing to run for president and has hinted that an announcement is coming soon.

Trump, who has repeatedly said he has made up his mind on the 2024 race, asked Fox News Digital at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas as Republicans awaited an official announcement.

Trump easily wins TEXAS CPAC 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll; DESANTIS Sec

“It’s certainly not long, the time is coming,” the former president said. “I think people will be very happy. Our country has never been in a position like this. We have lost everything.”

Trump said that America is facing domestic and foreign policy crises. In particular, he argued that the country’s “reputation” would be damaged by President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Marjorie Taylor Green opened to the White House Run ‘Down the Road’

“Our country has never been worse off,” Trump said. “They gave away $85 billion worth of equipment, dead soldiers, you still have Americans there as hostages, eventually hostages, there’s never been a time like this.

“We will make an announcement in the not too distant future,” Trump added.

The comments came shortly after CPAC unveiled its straw poll showing Trump among conservative fringes as the overwhelming favorite for the 2024 GOP nomination. Trump captured nearly 70% of the votes cast at the conference, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 23.7%.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Since leaving the White House in January 2021, Trump has maintained an active presence in the Republican Party.

The former president has endorsed a broad list of candidates running for everything from local and state office to the United States Senate.