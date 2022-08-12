New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After a federal judge gave the Justice Department a deadline Monday to decide whether to uphold or oppose the unsealing of a search warrant and property receipt used by the FBI to search his Mar-a-Lago home, the former president said he wholeheartedly supports it. movement

“Release the documents now!” Trump wrote on Truth Social at 11:40 p.m. ET Thursday, hours after the judge announced the decision.

In a pair of posts, Trump called the raid on his Florida estate “un-American, unwarranted and unnecessary” and said he approved the “immediate release” of the warrant.

“I am not opposed to the release of documents relating to the American, wanton and unwarranted attack on my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, and I am taking it a step further by encouraging immediate release of those documents,” said former The president wrote, “Although they are framed by radical left Democrats and future political opponents, they have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me over the last 6. years.

Trump said the raid was part of an “unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement” and suggested it was an attempt to prevent him from seeking re-election.

“My poll numbers are as strong as they’ve ever been, Republican Party fundraising is breaking all records and the midterm elections are fast approaching. This unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly immoral,” he said. “The world is witnessing our nation being brought to new lows not only in our border, crime, economy, energy, national security and more, but also our sacred elections!”

The pair’s posts came hours after Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart wrote an order on the DOJ’s motion to unseal the warrant and property receipt.

“The United States will immediately serve a copy of the motion on counsel for former President Trump,” Reinhart wrote Thursday. “On or before 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 12, 2022, former President Trump of the United States will file a certificate of conferral advising whether to oppose the government’s proposal to unseal.”

The judge’s decision comes after Attorney General Merrick Garland broke his days-long silence over the FBI’s decision to execute a search warrant at the former president’s home. This has never been done in US history.

At a press conference Thursday, Garland said he “personally authorized” the FBI to execute the warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, where agents searched for hours Monday.

“Just now, the Justice Department filed a motion in the Southern District of Florida to unseal a search warrant and property receipt related to a court-authorized search conducted by the FBI earlier this week,” Garland said. “That search was at a compound in Florida that belonged to the former president.”

He said: “In light of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the former President’s public confirmation of significant public interest in the matter, the Department filed a motion to make public the warrant and receipt.”

It was not immediately clear whether Trump or his legal representation currently has a copy of the warrant or the property receipt.

While the FBI did not specifically use the word “raid,” which Trump and several other prominent news outlets used to describe their search warrant on the Trump estate, it has yet to clarify what property was obtained during the search and why. It was implemented in the first place.

A search warrant release and property receipt, signed by Reinhart, reveal that information.

Ahead of Monday’s search warrant, Trump’s legal team communicated and returned 15 boxes of White House records from Mar-a-Lago to the US National Archives and Records Administration, including documents containing classified information.

“My attorneys and representatives have been fully cooperative, and there’s been a very good relationship. If we had, the government would have had what they wanted,” Trump said. “They asked us to put an additional lock on a certain area – done! Everything was fine, better than the previous presidents, and then, out of nowhere and without warning, Mar-a-Lago was attacked at 6:30 in the morning, a very large number of agents and ‘ Even by Safecrackers’.”

The former president said in a separate post that the agency had “rummaged” former first lady Melania Trump’s closets and personal belongings and “left the area in relative disarray.”

Trump added: “They’re getting ahead of themselves. Silly!”

Fox News’ Tyler Olson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.