Donald Trump endorses ‘Eric’ in Missouri Senate race – but not which one

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump injected some surrealism into the Missouri Republican Senate primary on Monday by endorsing “Eric” — but didn’t say which Eric he was referring to.

Saying that he trusted the voters of Missouri “to make up their own minds,” Trump declared in a written statement that “I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my full and complete support!”

Of course, there are two Erics in the GOP Senate primary: Attorney General Eric Schmidt and former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Naturally, both thanked Trump for the “support.”

“From the beginning, I’ve been a true MAGA champion fighting the RINO establishment that supports Schmitt,” Greitens said.

Schmidt tweeted that he was the real “Eric”.

“As the only America First candidate who has truly fought for election integrity, border security, and the leftist bias of our children—I will take that fight to the Senate to save America!” Schmidt said.

Recent polls give Schmidt the lead in a crowded Republican field in which U.S. Rep. Also involved is Vicki Hartzler.

Political analysts said Trump was simply looking to hedge his bets.

“Trump Endorses Both Eric Schmidt and Eric Greitens in Missouri GOP Senate Race.” tweeted an anti-Trump organization called the Republican Accountability Project.

“Trump is really worried about taking a hit on this.”