New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Lord of the Rings” actor Dominic Monaghan on Dove episode about his past relationship with “Lost” co-star Evangeline Lilly Anna Faris “Eligible” podcast.

Monaghan played Charlie Pace and Lily played Kate Austen in the television show “Lost”. The co-stars were from 2004 to 2007.

“I’ve only had my heart broken once in my life,” Monaghan shared with Faris. “I’m dating an actress ‘Lost’ as Evangeline Lilly calls it, Who, you know, has her own name.”

After “Lost,” Lily starred in several Marvel movies, including “Ant-Man” opposite Paul Rudd as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Avengers: Endgame.” She also played Tauriel in “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” and “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”.

Evangeline Lilly rails against vaccine mandates, says it’s ‘not safe’: ‘It’s not the way to go’

“I don’t really know how she describes the story, but from my perspective, this is the first time in my life I’ve ever done this,” Monaghan said of their relationship.

The actor claims that despite the cheating from Lily, it was ultimately his drinking and partying. A driving factor in segregation.

“Even though I’ve finished my work, and I’m a very committed actor to ‘Lost’ at the time, if I’m drunk out of my mind on Friday and Saturday night, I just consider it a weekend. Normal,” Monaghan said.

“I think she’s looking around to see what other option there is,” he said. “Unfortunately, a crossover upset me and it blew up in my face in a horrible way.”

Evangeline Lilly candid about ‘rough year’: ‘I often felt alone and invisible’

Prior to Monaghan’s appearance on the podcast, neither party had spoken much about the cheating scandal or their split. Monaghan was responding to a 2013 tweet referring to the alleged fraud. In the tweet, “The Hobbit,’ man oh man, Evangeline looked out of place, to which Monaghan responded, “My. I don’t date cheaters.”

Monaghan tells Farris in a bit of detail about how he found out she was cheating on him. While they are still filming, he said another party TV show together.

“To say I was devastated would be an understatement,” he said. “When we were together, I had to have a third party tell me, like, ‘You realize she’s with this guy.’ And I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ And this guy said ‘yes.’

While it was no easy feat for Monaghan to keep up with the gossip swirling around the set and the situation, he spoke about how the situation gave him the push he needed to get his life back on track.

“Two months after the breakup I woke up on my kitchen floor, I didn’t know what time it was and my house was pitch black,” he shared. “I was surrounded by pills, and I messed around with drugs. I sat up and saw this mess in front of me and thought, ‘This might be it.’ “

Monaghan still sees this relationship as a positive experience in his life.

“I think it’s sad to lose that ability, but it made me who I am as a person. So, I’m very happy that it all happened.”