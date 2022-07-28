Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill says Chiefs ‘would still be great’ without Patrick Mahomes

Miami Gardens, Fla. – New Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill struck while the iron was hot, launching his podcast and YouTube show soon after leaving the Kansas City Chiefs and becoming the highest-paid receiver in the NFL this offseason.

But some of his comments — mainly when he said his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than his old quarterback Patrick Mahomes — upset many.

This led to death threats for Hill, who said in an episode of his show, “It needed to be said.”

Now, with a $30 million-a-year contract with the upstart Dolphins that could pay him $72.2 million guaranteed, Hill doesn’t intend to prove he’ll be better without Mahomes, the 2020 Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Vice versa.

“I feel like all I can do is be me. Just be me and help this team win games,” Hill said Thursday after Dolphins training camp, when asked if he had any extra motivation to prove he can still be productive in Miami.

“One-five (Mahomes) – he’s going to be even greater. TK (Travis Kelsey) will be even better. That team as a whole is going to be great,” added Hill.

“All I can do is control what I can control: that is my power. That is my attempt. That is my intensity every time I step into this field.

Hill’s departure from the Chiefs — a team that had reached four straight AFC title games — to the rebuilding Dolphins — a team with just three playoff appearances since 2001 — was one of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason.

Hill left one of the NFL’s most formidable dynasties with Mahomes, tight end Kelsey and coach Andy Reid for an elusive payday in Kansas City.

Not even Hill’s accuracy comments saved Mahomes when the podcast episode was released.

“I was a little surprised because I think we love Tyreek here, we’ve always loved him,” Mahomes said last month. “… I’m sure it kind of has to do with his podcast trying to get some stuff and get it rolling, but sure, I still love Tyreek.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs will navigate the first without Hill this season, with newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and speedster Mecole Hardman trying to fill the void.

Hill will have big expectations to fill Miami, not only with his contract, but with Tagovailoa being the top target in the Dolphins’ passing game this season.

Hill joins second-year standout receiver Jaylen Waddle and first-year head coach Mike McDaniel as the Dolphins hope to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016.

And Hill has no plans to tone down his message on his podcast in the future.

For him, even bad publicity is good for the podcasting business.

“I feel like people, man, they take it [expletive] And they run with it, dawg. You know how people are. They don’t really read the headlines,” Hill said.

“Obviously. Like I said, Tua is more accurate. But ‘One-Five’ (Mahomes), he’s always ‘One-Five’. Speaking of Mahomes, he was great. He’s arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks I’ve ever played with or played with in this league right now.

“So much of a national focus? I take that, so it’s a good range for me and my podcast. We take all day.