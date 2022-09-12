New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The head coach of the Miami Dolphins is Mike McDaniel He walked away from Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots with two things: a need for a new jersey and a colorful ovation from his team.

One of the most pivotal moments of the game for the first-year head coach was a “guts” play in the final seconds of the first half, when Miami already had a 10-0 lead.

“McDaniels, as he has so many cojones, he will need a wheelbarrow for his ns to carry them.” Veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill He told reporters in the locker room. “A gutsy call by him.”

Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins in opener VS Patriots

The play, of course, was McDaniel’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-7 New England’s 42-yard line With just 24 seconds left in the second quarter, Jaylen Waddle’s 42-yard dash into the end zone gave the Dolphins a 17-0 lead heading into the second half.

After checking off his first official win as an NFL head coach with a 20-7 victory over the Patriots, McDaniels was given a Gatorade baptism.

“It was a very, very cool moment. Against my will, they doused me in Gatorade and talked about me, which I knew wasn’t real,” McDaniel told reporters about what he thought of the team’s celebration after the game. . “The team celebrated together and was happy with the direction we were going – that’s why you get into team sports.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“When the clock hit zero – I only had two reps – so I was really worried about finding a coach. [Bill] Belichick and trying to figure out what I wanted to say to the guys, rushing over there to shake his hand. It’s ‘OK, what’s the next step in the job?’ Above all.”

McDaniels said the feeling in the locker room wasn’t “satisfaction” but wanted more. McDaniels isn’t too worried about getting his first win — in his first game as an NFL head coach.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“That’s why I’m here – to make noise or cheer. I’m here to help lead a group of people, and we’ve got Game 2 next week against a tough team to play. Our concern. Other than that, I’m very happy for the whole team.”