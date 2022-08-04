New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was unhappy that part of his personal life was in the news earlier this week.

Tagovailoa quietly married Anna Gore in July, according to multiple reports. There is no clarity on how the two met. An outkick is reported Gore’s Instagram account is private and there was no mention of them being a couple on social media before the Florida marriage records were found.

The third-year Dolphins player was asked about that on Wednesday.

“It’s very special. I don’t know who leaked it, but you have to wait outside the court for a week or so,” Tagovailoa said.

“For me, I like to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we want to do with me, my wife and my family. But obviously in this world, that’s not the case. It’s almost a form of disrespect, by doing that if you are.

The spotlight shines even brighter on Tagovailoa’s third season in the NFL. The Dolphins landed a legitimate weapon at quarterback in Tyreek Hill in the offseason after a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gecicki should also emerge as top offensive players.

Hill has already praised Tagovailoa’s accuracy, and the 65-yard pass that went viral over the weekend has Dolphins fans hoping.

“I think people don’t think I can throw the ball very far,” the former Alabama standout said when asked about the “fascination” with his accuracy. “I would say that’s the fascination. Like, ‘Wow! He can throw the ball!’ It’s hard to be in the NFL if you can’t throw the ball, right?”

Miami opens the 2022 season at home against the New England Patriots.